THE GRAND DECEPTION OF AKWA IBOM PEOPLE. 

I will not be wrong or unfair if I say that the present government in the state was conceived, midwifed, birthed, nurtured in deceits and it's being run and sustained by deceitful and fraudulent tendencies. Sadly, the minders and handlers of the government are seeing the people of the state as so gullible and unintelligent. But we are not.

We have a government in the state that has executed and commissioned seventeen bridges across the state but no such project is found in any part of the state. In an ideal situation, the government propagandists would have been expected to mention specific locations and sites costs of such projects. Sadly, all that we see on billboards and pages of newspapers are seventeen bridges built and commissioned by the government.

How about the over 700km of roads built and commissioned by this government. ?.Where could they be found or located. ?.By our investigations, the total km of roads built by this government on ground is a little above 100km but we see on billboards and pages of newspapers is over 700km. We stand to be corrected and we will soon publish specific locations of such projects.

What is the fate of the Armoured Vehicle Assembling Plant in Itu Local Government. ?.Abandoned after ground breaking and nothing is heard from the government. We are aware that millions of naira of the tax payers money was committed to the project without due diligence carried out. A responsible and accountable government would have deemed it necessary to carry the people along on such issues but we are not that favoured.

How about the much-hyped Shoprite which the governor commissioned. ?.Nothing. Abandoned.

What about the Fertiliser Production Plant at Abak. ?.Nothing. Abandoned. The government must come clean on these issues.

Evidently, the government is blinded with the desperate pursuit of inordinate second term ambition which shall surely crash like a pack of cards.

After two years in power what can this government point at as its achievement. ?.Eket-Ibeno road jointly funded by ExxonMobil to the tune of 8billion, phoney Pencil factory, Information Layout road which was conceived by the past government, abandoned Aka-Atan road, Nitiedo street equally abandoned, the second runway of the airport built on billboards and pages of newspapers.

When the governor was christened Mr. Industrialization and he was talking about turning the state to a big industrial estate, we had thought he would attract and bring some core investors to reactivate ailing companies like Plasto Crown. We also thought that he would partner with the relevant federal government agencies to bring ALSCON back to life . It's sad that after the Obong Victor Attah Administration had brought core investors to reactivate Champion Breweries Plc, no other ailing industry in the state has been reactivated.

Sadly, regrettably and unfortunately, the government is gathering its sycophants and praise singers at Asan Ibibio today for a jamboree. Expectedly, they would be told how the government has industrialised the state by setting up the phoney pencil and toothpick factory, built and commissioned over 700km of roads, 17 bridges and other barefaced lies.

The jamboree would be a GRAND DECEPTION and not GRAND RECEPTION as wrongly tagged by its organisers.

One thing is sure. No amount of arrangee receptions or deceptions will save this government from the imminent tsunami in 2019.

OBONG INIOBONG JOHN,

EDUEK OFFOT UKWA,

DIRECTOR OF MEDIA, AKWA IBOM APC YOUTH CONGRESS,

DG, ONE FRONTIERS