Anglican Women Honour Osodieme

The wife of Governor of Anambra State, Chief (Mrs.) Ebelechukwu Obiano (Osodieme) was today conferred with Proficiency in Leadership Award by the Women’s Ministry of Diocese on the Niger (Anglican Communion) at the end of 2017 Women’s Conference held at St. Philips Church Ogidi, Idemmili North Local Government Area.

Wife of Governor of Anambra State, Chief (Mrs.) Ebelechukwu Obiano (Osodieme), displaying the award received from President of the Diocesan Women’s Ministry and wife of the Bishop, Dr. Mrs. Elsie Nwokolo at the end of 2017 Women’s Conference of Diocese on the Niger (Anglican Communion) held at St. Philips Church Ogidi, Idemmili North Local Government Area.

Speaking after the conferment of the award, Osodieme expressed gratitude to God and women of the Anglican Communion for finding her worthy of the honour which she noted came as a surprise but can only spur her to continue with her dedication to the course of the less privileged.Presenting the award, President of the Diocesan Women’s Ministry and wife of the Bishop, Dr. Mrs. Elsie Nwokolo, said that Osodieme was chosen for selfless service to humanity through her Non-Governmental Organization, the Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFÉ), and for supporting her husband the governor in delivery of service to the people and the Church.

Former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka, Senator Andy Ubah, Wife of Governor of Anambra State, Chief (Mrs.) Ebelechukwu Obiano (Osodieme) Bishop of Anglican Diocese on the Niger, Rt. Rev. Dr. Owen Nwokolo, President of the Diocesan Women’s Ministry and wife of the Bishop, Dr. Mrs. Elsie Nwokolo and Nnamdi Ibegbu SAN at the end of 2017 Women’s Conference of Diocese on the Niger (Anglican Communion) held at St. Philips Church Ogidi, Idemmili North Local Government Area.

Said she: “I must say that I am overwhelmed at your gesture and honour which was unexpected. It is however a testimonial to the recognition that what I am doing is recognized and must be impacting positively on humanity hence these several awards from different noble groups and organizations. It might interest you to know that I do all these things that you have seen displayed with donations from philanthropists both from within Anambra and abroad and I assure you that I will not relent in support of our women and the less privileged.”

Enumerating the achievements of the Obiano administration, Osodieme said that most of the companies which signed agreement with the government have started operations with potentials to help boost the revenue base of the state. She called on the women to embrace agriculture by forming cooperatives to access loans through the Anambra Small Business Agency (ASBA).

Member Representing Idemmili North and south, Hon. Obinna Chidoka, former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka, Wife of Governor of Anambra State, Chief (Mrs.) Ebelechukwu Obiano (Osodieme), Bishop of Anglican Diocese on the Niger, Rt. Rev. Dr. Owen Nwokolo, President of the Diocesan Women’s Ministry and wife of the Bishop, Dr. Mrs. Elsie Nwokolo and Senator Andy Ubah at the end of 2017 Women’s Conference of Diocese on the Niger (Anglican Communion) held at St. Philips Church Ogidi, Idemmili North Local Government Area.

Osodieme stressed the importance of supporting the governor to complete the good work he is doing for Ndi Anambra rather than the attempts to distract him in the name of politics. She also thanked Bishop Nwokolo for his wonderful sermon, and the Women for their “spirit filled Conference” and urged them to ensure that the outcome is implemented.

Earlier in his Sermon on the topic "You are a Chosen generation," the Bishop of Anglican Diocese on the Niger, Rt. Rev. Dr. Owen Nwokolo, described Christians as God's favorites, siting example with the Biblical David as a man who lived righteous life during his time on earth which made God to described him as “a man after my heart,” thus earning him God's favour and blessings. He therefore called on the congregation to avoid sin in other to gain God's protection and eternal life.