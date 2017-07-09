Osun PDP condemns attack on journalists

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) through a release signed by the Osun State Chairman, Hon. Soji Adagunodo has condemned the attack on some journalists at the collation center on the Osun West Senatorial District Bye-Election yesterday.

According to the release," The attention of the Chairman of the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Osun state has been drawn to the fact that some reporters of the Television Continental (TVC) were harassed by some youths at the Iwo Collation centre of the Osun West Senatorial by-election yesterday.

"The chairman received this piece of news with sadness and wishes to sympathise with the affected journalists for the embarrassment suffered and damage done to the windscreen of the car conveying them.

"The PDP condemns this act of aggression on innocent journalists who were only performing their duties as constitutionally empowered.

"We assure the Media of our greatest respect and confidence in building a stronger and better society."