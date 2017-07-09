How Buhari and APC are turning Nigeria to Zombies Land.

It will be on record for the whole world and even generation unborn how Buhari and his APC party are running Nigeria as Zombie land. To be candid they are not doing things different from what Abami Eda, late Fela Anikulapo described as Zombies land. It is grossly disgusting to see people and party that rode to power through change mantra taking our nation to extinction as a result of their ineptitude to govern a nation like ours.

We have never had it bad in our national history like this where people bereft of ideas will ascend the leadership throne with nepotism, religion intolerance, ethnic supremacy and unending falsehood running through their veins.

Let it be on record that under Buhari and APC we had a living man inherited votes of a dead man, inconclusive elections to suite ruling party obsession, total clampdown on opposition and decadence of our democratic values. Unfortunately, they were not around to extend same to Osun West Senatorial District last Saturday, 8th July 2017.

Even if we are trying to look the other way, our national history will not delete how Buhari and APC turn anti-graft war to political persecution of their perceived enemies, charades of film shows on looters and their loots, shielding of acolytes, phantom figures of discovered and recovered loots.

Not only these, it will also be difficult to erase from our national memory how Buhari and APC are trampling on our temple of justice through unending disobedience to court orders, declaration of judgment before prosecution, intimidating Judges through baseless sting operations, and judicial outcomes manipulation through the court of public opinion.

Time will not permit me to state how their ineptitudes are crumbling our economy in a space of two years. Where shrouded subsidy removal and heartless fiscal policies helped prices of basic commodities skyrocketed beyond the reach of many Nigerians.

With hundreds of thousands jobs loss, this government could only boast of N-Power platform where employment contract is only for two years. Then help me ask them what will become fate of the participants after two years.

The worst of it all is the current pandemonium being created as a result of illness of one man. How can APC and its change agents be governing Nigeria through proxy for 110days out of 190days we have spent this year. Let me state it clearly here that their failure to declare President Buhari incapacitated is heating the polity, stalling governance, fanning embers of war and polarizing the nation. APC and Buhari have been ruling us without Vice President and SGF.

My candid advice for APC and Buhari's handlers is to call a solemnly assembly where power sharing will be agreed by the 5blocs that made up the party for Vice President and SGF slots to be filled as Osinbajo enjoys his constitutional right to become the President. They should act fast to douse the political perplexity and chaos hovering round the country.

However, if they want to pretend as if all is well due to political correctness, the country might slip into irreparable anarchy.

Let's build our nation