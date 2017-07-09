Okowa Is Wicked, Killed Entertainment Industry In Delta, Comedian Alleges

The Delta State governor, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, has been alleged of wickedness and destroying the entertainment industry which his predecessor, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan labored to build.

The assertion was made by a Warri born comedian, Akpobome Ogude, popularly known as ‘Ogus Baba’, last week at the Nnebisi Hall of Grand Hotel, Asaba, Delta State during the 50th birthday celebration of Mr Samuel Fejokwu, one of Okowa’s aides.

Also present when the comedian tongue lashed Okowa, is Mr. Kingsley Esiso, the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), chairman in the state, purporting that the governor does not want the entertainment industry to thrive in the state.

According to guests who graced the occasion, the comedian demonstrated some levels of unpleasantness towards the governor who he said could not be compared to the former governor’s benevolence to entertainers and the industry especially to comedians.

The comedian, who was obviously full of expression of grief, took time to narrate to the crowd some of the achievements of Okowa’s predecessor in the entertainment industry which he (Okowa) has allegedly destroyed since he assumed office as governor on May, 29th, 2015.

Ogus Baba alleged further that governor Okowa has impoverished Deltans and killed the whole system former governor Uduaghan left and at this point, all efforts by a popular comedian, Ayo Makun, aka AY, the host of the event to stop Ogus Baba failed.

“Ogus Baba finished my boss. He also finished the PDP chairman. In fact, oga’s usual complaint of no money ‘Egho-Aria’ was changed to ‘Ego-Aria kakaaa’ and the whole hall was thrown into an uncontrollable laughter. But he was speaking the truth if you ask me.

“Ogus Baba said my boss only came to kill and destroy while Uduaghan came to build and repair. I remember that time when former governor Uduaghan was in office, entertainment was at its best in the state but now reverse is the case” an aide to Okowa said.

It would be recalled that Ogus Baba who is known in taking politicians to the cleaners when on stage had some years back before the 2015 general elections took a swipe at former Delta State House of Assembly (DTHA) Deputy Speaker, Mr. Basil Ganagana who was seeking reelection to the house.