OHANAEZE YOUTH COUNCIL WRITES ACTING PRESIDENT OSINBANJO

OPEN MEMO TO:

PEOPLE OF THE WORLD/NIGERIANS/ACTING PRESIDENT PROF. YEMI OSIBANJO

DATED JULY 2nd, 2017

FROM:

OHANAEZE YOUTH COUNCIL, (WORLDWIDE), OYC, EASTERN NIGERIA

THEME: OHANAEZE YOUTHS/IGBO NATION COMPREHENSION ON NORTH’s RENEWAL OF UNFINISHED GENOCIDE/WAR ON IGBO’s HUMANITY

DEAR COUNTRYMEN/HIS EXCELLENCY, PROF OSIBANJO,

PEOPLE OF THE WORLD/AFRICANS/NIGERIANS; HOW MANY NEEDLESS HEROES’ AFTER DEATH, MARTRYS AND SAINTS WILL DIE BEFORE YOU TAKE A STAND ON WAR AGAINST OUR COLLECTIVE HUMANITY ESPECIALLY LEVIED ON NDI IGBO?

“God helping us, our country will always be a place where we can always be proud of, where we can always live peacefully. And we always owe it as a duty to the next generation to hand over to them a peaceful and prosperous nation” – Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo tells Nigerians, while engaging the Northern Leaders on the QUIT NOTICE GIVEN TO IGBOS TO LEAVE NORTH BEFORE OCTOBER 1ST, 2017, or face dare consequences including losing their lives, forfeiting their property and other business interests across Northern region.

Introduction:

We, Ohanaeze Youth Council, (Worldwide), OYC for ourselves, as the independent Igbo youths command organ, (not Ohanaeze Youth Wing) and Igbo nation in a whole and entirety, in meeting held at the instance of the President General, Mazi Francis Oji, Secretary General, Mazi Uzochukwu Chukwuebuka and Secretary, BoT, Mazi Okwu Okwu, hereby unanimously receive threat of war/unfinished genocide on the humanity and property of the Igbo in North and across Nigeria.

We have been studying development and ignoble politics of hide and seek game of the Northern leaders and their streets urchin youths that have since the June 6, 2017 that few pretentious Northern youth made Kaduna Declaration, proclaiming Pan North’s notice for the commencement of the final phase of unfinished genocidal war on the Igbo’s and urging other Nigerians to also help see the Igbo nation out of Nigeria. Crime: Rejection of conquerors’ swords by the Igbo led East climaxing with nonviolent social change agitation for the restoration of the Republic of Biafra, alleged.

We have been studying the situation and not wanting to give the jackals of war the opportunity to cut down the chances/reign of the fourth Joseph in Egypt, after the third Joseph’ presidency. We do not want to compound the multifarious corruption induced high crime waves and terrorism challenges faced by the tireless and effort-making Nigerian Security Agencies, not how the world may see them - they are helpless before rogue dynasties in our multifaceted-motherlands.

UNCONDITIONAL SAVE ‘NIGERIANS’ SUBMISSION:

In consequence to our (OYC) tested values and hallmarks of civility, we, as well informed Igbo youths are not going to help few aristo-northern youths living in Lagos and Abuja that have decided to provoke another rounds of mass death and avoidable war go demented before taking them serious. Hence we are not promising them war, too. We shall do everything possible to help healthy resolutions come with each region presenting her charter of demands for open discussion with respect to all customary international laws and treaties that Nigeria is all signatories to including Rights of the Indigenous people (2007) of the world and term for a referendum on who still wants to be or not remain part of the Nigeria’s British imposed force theory contract.

Nigerian leaders (assuming they exist) should not be afraid of dialogue, if we really want to toe the part of peace and social justice. That our security agencies may also have lifelong family-hood training their children than ever ending up being poor, dying unsung and or needless death at the hands of the same people they so much volunteered to defend their life and property.

PRELUDE OBSERVATIONS

We, Ohanaeze Youths, also objectively observe that it was on the same June 6th that the Pan North Group’s declared genocidal war on Ndi Igbo billed to start from October 1st, 2017 that several calls, orders and executive fiats for the arrests of the Kaduna militant Northern youths who made the declaration, from the Police, Presidency, Kaduna state government, National Assembly, various states government and Houses of Assembly across Nigeria to other Nigerian authorities; and concerned foreign and local institutions, organizations and persons, etc. Yet nothing has happened!

Thereafter, three things has on the contrary seen happening showing militant North’s gross lack of respect for other collective humanity and to a constituted authority, daring the world and doubting “holier-than-thou” Nigerians to now see why no pro-citizens’ good government and authority and individuals, home and abroad should not play politics with the Pan North’s renewed war on Igbo’s humanity, namely:

The Northern Elders’ Forum, NEF and Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF; also supported their youths declaration of genocidal war on Igbo’s humanity and were seen justifying their make-up histories, blames transfer and flimsy excuses made if only it will help North going back to path unfinished Biafra genocide and inciting other Nigerians to toeing same path (Rwanda genocidal violence, also in our mind);

No matter how the Pan North Youth Coalition’s afterthought makeup stories and arguments, like seemingly making support for the Biafra self-determination look factual, they do not have elements of truth because it were laced with poison, hate and kill Igbo campaign. Hence it is a gross non-issue fallacy of argumentum ad baculi for North to afterthought be claiming they are by threatening Igbo to leave North and forfeit our property and as well no longer disposed sharing Nigerian union with Igbo’s helping Biafra restoration crusade be realised;

They (Pan North Group) still appeared most vociferous and recalcitrant making more insulting and disparaging statements both in the open and close media for anyone and or authority to dare arrest them that even as at this July 2nd , 2017 – a month after their audacious killer Kaduna declaration against Igbo’s humanity and still counting that not a single arrest has been made;

They have also written the Acting President telling him that while they supported his peace initiatives between North and Igbo that it would not work because they WILL NOT WANT to remain in one nation with the Igbo nation (See North letter herein attached);

They also through same letter addressed to the Acting President made a strident call for a referendum for the Igbo nation and Biafrans to determine their nationality preference;

They (Northern youths) have also called His Excellency, Acting President Yemi Osibanjo to allowed Biafra’s restoration come to fruition without war and conflicts but as well make case to North without Igbo nationals’ residents and or gaining entry. By this, it meant they are building and sustaining oncoming venomous war impossible to differentiate from North’s long put poverty induced project hate and kill Igbo and covet Igbo sweats.

QUESTIONS BEGGING FOR ANSWERS ARE AS FOLLOW:

From the foregoing, whereas, we would want to believe that the peoples popular Acting President Osibanjo is seen to be holding charge, we are at lost with where the “administrative bearing of the Nigerian statecraft” lies and who is actually in-charge; that we may know who leads?

While North is laying credence to one Nigeria they so long wanted and defended, is it only when North dictates pace and or a Northerner is in power that we shall accept one Nigeria, perhaps as evidenced by their “born to rule chagrin”?

More serious, we do not know who is administering Nigeria, today: Whereas, the Acting President Prof. Yemi Osibanjo signed into law the half-away expired 2017 budget last month, June; and a staff of the said ailing President Muhammadu Buhari had the effrontery to tell the whole world that “it was President Buhari, whose whereabouts, health and state of life remains enshrouded in the mystery, who gave him approval/permission to do so”?

Whereas, no one knows if PMB is alive or not and not even the agile Media eyes (foreign and local) has caught glimpse of him including seeing him walking to board and or alight from the plane at his alleged abroad destination for medical vacation; can it wrong alleging that there is more than what that meets the eyes as North is seen playing devil’s advocates - trying to drag the Igbo’s hands into the blemished bowel of inequality in Nigeria’s nationality?

Can it be wrong to allege that Pan North (elders inclusive, apology to the humane) are as, usual scheming to rupture the present 4th republic for their scion to come on board, either through military coup, conducting fresh elections that would see North capturing her lost political grounds?

If the allegation that the Ministers and presidential aides are taking government Memos and Secret documents to Buhari in London (?); making him interfering in the running of the country’s affairs like giving approval for Prof Osibanjo to sign 2017 budget, how constitutional and free is the Acting President Osibanjo’s Presidency, let alone holding charge?

Then, from the foregoing, are we stunned that North may be destabilising the polity because they feared Buhari is plausibly exiting power that they may short-circuit Prof Osibanjo’s Presidency, even all the way through 2019 -2020s?

OSIBANJO’s ON POINT, BUT DISTANCED BY SAME PAN NORTH

Federal Government’s Peace initiative has been called bluff by the North: Here are critical issues canvassed by Osibanjo making resounding points of the F.G’s 15 key to northern leaders in June-Aso Rock parley; while attempting reconciling the north and southeast “to avoid potential violence that cannot be controlled”. Yet seen orphanised mission, hitherto!

Resounding points of the Osibanjo’s 15 key statements to Northern Leaders in Aso Rock parley reads:

“5. Recently of course there was the loud agitations about secession from some of the groups of some young people in the South-East, IPOB and groups that are affiliated with them but also and perhaps more recently, the call by a group of young persons from the North, who claim to have given an ultimatum to all of those who are from the South-East who live in the North to vacate the North by October 1st, 2017. Now, there are those who may deride these sort of statements that these hate speeches that may show intolerance and promote divisions are not important, that they should be ignored.

“7. I want to say that our defining strength is what our constitution calls the sovereign “nation under God.” There are multitudes of people from the North and multitudes of the people from the South who live in either the South or the North. There is no homogenous society in Nigeria; the North has several people living there from different parts of the country.

“8. Every form of violence, every form of hate speech, every stone that is thrown in the market place will hit targets that are not even intended. And I believe that the Nigerian people must be made very conscious of that, so that we do not create a crisis that is unintended.

“13. So, I want to just emphasise that government will take very seriously any attempts to cause violence or to disrupt the peace of this country. That, I think is very important because we cannot control violence once it begins.

“14. So today I am extremely grateful that you have responded to this meeting and I know that those who are around this table will be frank and constructive in all of our engagements. It is a very important engagement and I hope we will be able to get the kinds of fruit that we desire from it

“15. God helping us, our country will always be a place where we can always be proud of, where we can always live peacefully. And we always owe it as a duty to the next generation to hand over to them a peaceful and prosperous nation” says the Acting President on June 15th, 2017

GOOD ONE MR. ACTING PRESIDENT, BUT…….!

Nigerians, may have accepted or rebuked your ongoing peace initiative, calling you names; but they fail to accept that you and Service Chiefs are doing what appeared your best but cannot bare your entire joker. However, at the same time as Ohanaeze minded Ndigbo, the young leopards have from post-Biafra war chosen “nonviolent/peaceful approach to struggle” and what you said are not new to Igbo nation. Permit us to also say:

PARDON: We only chose differing not to live accepting that “Imperial god of British” has made us (Nigeria) one nation bound in unity! Where was/is this god when even the British’s much presumptuous “Empire’s Sun that will never set” was through African nationalism seen setting beyond?

QUESTION: Do you think West is still talking about divine king theory making European nationalities that suddenly realized that Rome was ruling the world and through Romanticism reinvented her gods’ to wearing exegetical togas in veil of “Almighty Divine” owing kingdoms and thereby invented theirs?

We must have a no-hold-barred exchange of ideas, whether called National Conference, or Sovereign Conference, it is best understood as “Self-Determining Conference, SDC,” to agree on which ‘God’ that we shall accept bounded in his(?) unity or reject to see our human collective reverberate and rebounding for ultimate good! MAY WE REFRESH YOUR MINDS A LITTLE: Here is the excerpt of the Pan North Group’s “Kaduna Declaration Being A Joint Position Paper Issued By The Arewa Citizens Action For Change, Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, Arewa Youth Development Foundation, Arewa Students Forum And Northern Emancipation Network On The Igbo Persistence For Secession, June 06, 2017”. We meant to say same declaration that they through it give Ndigbo quit notice from North that also included call on other Nigerians for declaration of war on Igbo’s humanity, and extreme-marching order to Igbo to leave Nigeria, or wait for their barefaced wrath, reads:

“OUR STAND

1. From today, June 6, 2017, when this proclamation is signed, the North, a critical player in the Oand shall take definite steps to end the partnership by pulling out of the current federal arrangement.

2. This conclusion is necessitated by the realization that it since ceased to be comfortable or safe to continue sharing the same country with the ungrateful, uncultured Igbos who have exhibited reckless disrespect for the other federating units and stained the integrity of the entire nation with their insatiable criminal obsessions.

3. Rather than certain sections holding the whole country to ransom at every stage, each should be allowed to go its own way as we categorically proclaim today that the North is fed up with being the same country with this pack of acrimonious Igbo partners.

4. The North hereby openly calls on the authorities and other national and international stakeholders to acknowledge this declaration by taking steps to facilitate the final dissolution of this hopeless union that has never been convenient to any of the parties”.

“3. ENFORCEMENT

All northern civil society and pressure groups are by this declaration mandated to mobilize for sustained, coordinated campaigns at their respective State Government Houses, State Houses of Assembly, Local Government Council Secretariats, and Traditional Palaces to mount pressure for steps to be taken to ensure enforcement of the directives contained herein.

CONCLUSION

In conclusion, we are hereby placing the Nigerian authorities and the entire nation on notice that as from the 1st October 2017, we shall commence the implementation of visible actions to prove to the whole world that we are no longer part of any federal union that should do with the Igbos.

From that date, effective, peaceful and safe mop-up of all the remnants of the stubborn Igbos that neglect to heed this quit notice shall commence to finally eject them from every part of the North.

And finally, all authorities, individuals or groups are hereby advised against attempting to undermine this declaration by insisting on this union with the Igbos who have thus far proved to be an unnecessary baggage carried too far and for too long”.

NOTE TO NIGERIANS/ACTING PRESIDENT:

From the said Kaduna street urchins declaration, Ohanaeze minded Igbo Nation submits that it is evidently clear, stated and repeated that the Igbo’s cardinal sin against the Nigeria’s self-conceived BORN TO RULE NORTH making North calling for the last phase of her Uthama Dan Fodio’s political Jihad and Fatwa on Igbo’s in disguise is ours social capacity building movement: Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, nonviolent agitation for the popular struggle, Biafra restoration.

Though it amounts to waste of efforts to making arguments, wondering when has the indigenous peoples’ right to self-determination, as contained and approved by many international conventions, treaties, man’s inalienable rights and the fundamental human rights, as enshrined and domesticated/ratified by Nigeria and inculcated in Nigerian constitutions and other statutory state documents becomes crime? We are also not void of the historical proclamation by the same Dan Fodio that there will be no end to Jihads until Koran is buried in Atlantic (ocean).

Moreso, as far as Ahmadu Bello’s Nigeria independent celebration outburst is still evergreen both in our Igbo/Biafra’s minds and world history, too; in consequence, we will not take its renewed prosecution call lightly. Not when the political injunction given by the said late Premier of the Northern Region and Father of Northernism, Sir Ahmadu Bello in his Independence Speech, as then reported by The Parrot Newspaper (October 1960) says:

“The new nation called Nigeria should be an estate of our Grand Father Utma Dan Fodio. We must ruthlessly prevent a change of power, we use the minorities of the North as winning tools and the South as a conquered territory and never allow them to rule over us and never allow them to have control of their future”.

Nigerians/Acting President, Biafra and June 12 tragedies on our mind, too! Stop reconciling North and Igbo but see a waiting pan Nigeria political imbroglios coming and fear for man and woman of the world when the ever ubiquitous Igbo of this 21st century and Nigerians alike who have fears for their family would be worldwide political asylums. We are for peace with social justice and not the one that would continue to see the presently endangered Igbo race dying unwilling deaths and suffering genocidal crush, again.

Again, not when the IPOB and other neo-Biafra state restoration agitators have by their nonviolent social change approach(es) and struggles not and never slapped any person, nor shed blood, in theirs onward quest for the restoration of the Republic of Biafra Igbo’s. Yet, adjudged the enemy of the political’s ONE NIGERIA? To reconcile Ndi Igbo, with who, if we may ask – The same North that has through religious politics taken too far lost control of her polity to Islamists fundamentalists, terrorism and counterterrorism to Fulani herdsmen fundamentalism, crimes? Do we continue using kids’ groves to keep handling the ongoing transfer of terrorisms down South and beyond Gulf of Guanine now home with us under the pretext of Fulani herdsmen killer-fundamentalism come full moon before we take a stand?

Howbeit, may we observe that those calling for mass action against Ndi Igbo are not aware of the heavy social crisis/threats already faced by North – from insurgency induced UN declared destitute and poverty impact blemished North and are according to our investigations, they are not living in the North. Otherwise they would have felt for the heavily yoked and socio-economic challenged Northern youths – mostly living in hundreds of Insurgency caused IDP/concentration Camps and or while in search of green pasture and fearing for their lives are making daily exodus to South especially in much drove to the same Igbo led Eastern region?

7. CRY NOT FOR THE IGBO’S BUT FOR THOSE IN WHOSE CONSCIENCE, HUMANITY HAS NO ABODE

People of the world, weep not for the Igbo’s! We know who we are – man-made sacrificial lambs, who say no to anti-man in all establishments – equally DNA alike with the Israelis’, seeing many still in research laboratories looking for plausible cultural similarity or come origin. Thus, making the authentic Igbo eggheads accepting Igbo - Jewish cultural similarity – even if we are not going to accept Igbo dependant nationalism as “Igbo self-made Jewish political orphans” romanticizes.

We accepted our – Igbo-Jewish shared DNA – cultural resemblance and fatwa-red race (s) threats who refuse to be willing victims of the Imperialists’ Almighty this and that up in the sky, notwithstanding that imperial God, irrespective of His (?) associate titles in Whiteanity and Arabianity is long dead and Fredrick Nietzsche, an honest Western philosopher ever lived announced his obituary – yet they called him “mad philosopher”. And Africans are yet to know it! They still feel elated celebrating the euphoria that white-man, who dethroned God from human conscience and catapulted same Him up in the sky that he may rule over nations of the world, brought religion and we are taking belief back to them.

a. WE ALL, ARE BEREAVED: We, Igbo have been fatwa-red by the political/fundamentalists’ North long before Nigeria’s independence and have always been killed at any slightest chance in any part of Nigeria until the blood of the Igbo martyrs and saints bloodied their eyes seeing the babble of killers not knowing one another are even killing their selves, today. Bombs boom in the mosques, bombs boom in the church, bombs in the air, guns and bullets and swords are flying; flying both day and night – not knowing faces, race or faith, anymore. So the present threat and quit notice for the Igbo to leave the North is a pastime ritualism that the Igbo helpless before the authorities that owe them protection of live and property are not pissed-off, at all. We are waiting! We are watching! We are getting bigger! We are conferencing!

b. MERCY FOR THE POTENTIAL VICTIMS OF IT ALL: People of the world, hear Igbo Enyi Mba- life and direct: let no one, anywhere, on any platform console Ndi Igbo Uwa Niine nor pity us, at all. Let us speak for the humanity; and weep for the “monolithic North” that is long dead and now at war with herself because the bloods of the saints and martyrs crying to Mother Earth and High Heavens will keep on crying for justice. It will all end one day and forever! The beginning of the end is around the corner; hovering obstinately. Of which the dooms’ day may be postponed many a times but not for Ana Igbo or for the young leopards presently in their seventh heaven committed to nonviolent social change/struggles will welcome the big bang explosion on our soil!

c. Though this starry look alike red sun from North Pole has veered threateningly and seems to be rising from the East, it aims to set at the western hemisphere. May, also spring back! Even when they pretends not knowing the movement of the shimmering red sun and attempts reconciling North and East and some are saying that the North’s street urchins make fool of their selves alleging that they are by quitting Igbo from North and no longer favourably disposed sharing Nigeria with Igbo; thus aiding restoration Republic of Biafra. Be not fooled, oh my people. Let us pity for the potential victims that say they are in complacent pitying the ever threatened Igbo and reconciling Igbo/Southeast with North for not knowing where this nasty sun will definitely set.

8. NO TO GREEK’S GIFT “IGBO NIGERIAN PRESIDENT COME 2019”: My people be not fooled by another antics of the war musketeer-generals now tempting and calling for Igbo to produce president of Nigeria come 2019 for they also wants to divide our ranks as, they feared plausible movement of power to South’s through Osibanjoshpere.

Whether taken or not, we strongly posit that those who accused others of hate campaign while we all feared for the worsening health of the ailing president during 2015 presidential campaign and elections are today jittery of the likely eventuality losing power.

They are scheming and spoiling for war and or political debacle while making a call for Igbo Nigerian president, only if it will help to rupture the polity pitching Igbo and rest Southerners against our now supposedly wiser Yorubas. North are quitting Igbo’s from North, and waiting to covet our property and elated not to share their own version of One Nigeria with Igbo’s anymore. The same North has already fatwared Prof Osibanjo from contesting 2019 presidential elections even he becomes president with Buhari exiting power because it is hers’ unfinished turn. On the other hand, the same North are calling for Igbo president of Nigeria come 2019.

That we may go for power that they will eventually scheme to not only elude the Igbo, but South. We are Igbo, we are friendly disposed to every Nigerian tribe because of the beautiful stories of Igbo humanism, seeing us fighting for social justice, irrespective of where it happens. We urge, Nigerians, say “Yes to Osibanjosphere unlimited”! Do not fail for sops to Cerberus!

WE ARE BACK TO 1998 ANGLE 360 DEGREES: Yes, we say we are good and bad as alleged by the self-complacent North while the fresh and dried cakes of bloods of the saints and martyrs lither all streets of the North. Anyi bu Igbo, strongly cautions the wailers wailing-on not to think that this is our invaluable rising yellow sun threatening.

It is another angle 360 degrees turning point and we shall not join any issue or antisocial war likely to see formerly North’s friends especially MKO Abiolas, Chief Obafemi Awolowos, Ken Saro Wiwas, Isaac Adaka Boros turning in their graves crying for theirs yet to cut third eyes kinsmen that are not seeing what we are seeing. For when the N-pole’s dark starry sun finally sets and become red sun we shall then be seen to always knowing where it will surely end. We are no kids to undermining North’s beastly culture; and we shall never be. Yes we remember; Great Zik of Afrika says: When a man behaves less than a man, pity him all you can.

Oh, women of the Hebrew (figural) cry for yourselves and children, as said by the only known Christ embodiment in history. Who they killed and killed his 12 Apostles that he made direct impartment on and suddenly raised New Testament and Gun to evangelize a ministry they knew nothing about. It did not end with rebranding a Sabbath-Judaist of Nazareth the “Savior of the World” but only sustain Euro-Whiteanity internationalism.

9. NIGERIANS, WORLD GET ON YOUR DEXTERITY; MORE ON OUR INTELLIGENCE

However seen, we, Ohanaeze minded Igbo, wish that Nigerians and entire world should read and read the said June 6, 2017 Pan North Group Kaduna Declaration in question, as made by the youth coalition and leading north/Arewa youths’ signatories, and see that the Igbo may have again and like always been shortlisted for another round of the North’s unfinished Biafra-Nigeria genocidal crunch said be starting by October 1st, 2017 with mass eliminations, greedy acts of covetousness and property seizures. Hope the world is watching?

We make bold to submit that by this north’s growing political fatwa and jihads on Igbo, our intelligence gathering suggests that the Igbo are not necessary the main targets of the political jihadists, as the intent was to provoke social violence and hosts of adjunct conflicts across the lengths and breath of Nigeria, in order to countercoups the 4th republic, which as far as Igbo and her Enyi Mba philosophy are concerned we will always be peace and combat, ready.

To Pan North, we submit: Those who want to inherit a living person’s shoes should first go shoeless. Thus, we warn the entire world that if North’s political fatwa comes, full moon; it may in turn lead to multiple unbargained and unimaginable dare consequences that would see the entire world and Afrika, being at its receiving ends – not Igbo’s.

We also make bold to allege that this northern streets urchins madness derives from feeble-mind-opportunity of the coupist/jihadist clan and her opportunists while anticipating that Buhari may be exiting power, perhaps for his bad health; as the presently rattled Acting President Prof Osibanjo may soon become president of Nigeria that they may have a unique flimsy excuse – political imbroglios – to truncate this fourth republic, take power and conduct fresh elections for the 5th republic.

That is after the world powers might have after joining in crying “foul and foul; would sheepishly allow the military mutinists six months/ a year to conduct elections and return Nigeria to democracy that would definitely see another North led presidency in place. Igbo nation, forget the smoggy generals’ ruse calling for Igbo Nigerian President come 2019; it is intended to pitch Igbo led East against Western Yorubas’ chances of making it through Osibanjo, and will at the end bearing no good fruits other than seeing North riding on our back to regain the plausible power shift.

NO TO IGBO NIGERIAN PRESIDENCY: We say yes to referendum to determine where the presently distressed and fatwared Igbo led East would have their cultural nationalism and social contract gradient to.

10. WHY WE FAERED FOR NIGERIANS (ASUMING ONE STILL EXISTs)

Though, we (Igbo led East) whether under Biafra or not are known for taking every threat both imaginary and un-imaginary verily serious, thus hearing history certifying “British colonialism failed in Igboland” has long been a renowned world historiography. Anybody telling the Igbo’s to undermine North’s political war chests, whether as presently given by Northern Elders’ backed army of her street urchins that masquerade as Youths and Students or not, is everything but serious.

We are watching and shall stupendously defend the separation lines of the sixties against any potential threat. Even beyond Bight of Biafra/Gulf of Guinea, beyond Oduduwa and Kwararafa regions, as they have also came out vividly in strong terms condemning the Kaduna street urchins foulmouthed quit notice against the Igbo’s, and have made it known that they would rather go their ways than serving wedges for the foraging beasts of the deserts. On the accounts that we all are now Biafranised, as the worldwide peace is presently threatened ever; we submit, herein:

That it was not and will never be the Igbo that pose threats to Nigerian Unity (whatever these words mean) as alleged but North that has long before independence declared Araba asking for an independent North without Nigeria. North believes in One Nigeria only when a Northerner is power and spoils for war when they are failed by political calculations that sees a Southerner in power;

That North, by having declared Sharia rules over 12 contiguous states of the North and some parts of the unjustly jihad-rezoned Midlands i.e. Kwararafa Nation, a.k.a. Middle Belt, while we are still laying claims to be in a federation and democracy has for long signed out of Nigeria. So calling Igbo’s all sorts of names because the Young Leopards are by nonviolent social change/struggle seen winning wars of ideas “Restoration of the Peoples Republic of Biafra” is not only belated but usual holier-than-thou political gimmicks, North is synonymous with.

While we (Ohanaze youths) are committed to nonviolent social change/struggles, asking for the restoration of the Republic of Biafra; we must observe that those giving these Igbo quit north threats are jeered up by North’s nauseating mentality rich with culture of antisocial acts and inclinations and believe of having had monopoly of violence. This was how we arrived at Biafra- Nigeria war, presently in phase 2 seeing the Igbo led East and Midwestern Igbo under the banner of nonviolent social change/struggles.

We also, feared that Nigerians may have been back to President Yar’dua’s debacle and would like to express our profound disappointment with how North, youths and elders, have been through many a subterfuges undermining and attempting to truncate the Acting President Osibanjo’s presidency and plausible peaceful power transition by playing devil’s advocates – picking quarrels with people from the South.

CANDID ABSTRACT:

While we make bold, alleging that North is up with the intent to truncate this 4th republic even if it will let the political North, in their usual terms, capture power.

We assert, that the other time it has always been war and war on the Yorubas and their leaders especially Femi Falanas, Tunde Bakares, Bisi Akandes and Bola Ahmed Tinubus for calling for sanity to return in the presidency under the then ailing president Buhari’s, the needs for him to go on medical vacation because he was seen to have been bedridden and incapable of providing leadership to north’s overbearing influences and countermands to Acting President Osibanjo lead.

Moreover, on June 27th 2017 in Daura, Katsina State one Tanko Abdullahi and one Mohammed Shehu, after a meeting of the Arewa Youth Council, issued the following statement. They said,

“We are very much aware that all the attacks against President Muhammadu Buhari were planted in the media by the Yoruba and spread by southerners generally just to discredit the north in order to pave way for their son, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to become President.

“But their plans will fail insha Allah. We shall resist every of such plans and ensure by all means possible, that the north completes its eight-year tenure and possibly even continue after then, and that the federal structure of Nigeria as it currently is, is not tampered with by secession mongers and their collaborators.

“Having given power to the Yoruba on a platter of gold in 1999 as a way of compensating them for the June 12 saga, it is quite worrisome and unfortunate that they have lived up to their legendary reputation of backstabbing and betrayal by supporting the divisive calls for restructuring or dismemberment of the nation against the will and desire of the north.

“We gave the late Chief MKO Abiola the mandate in 1993 but shortly after that, as it is with the Yoruba as a culture, they immediately started circling around Abiola plotting on how to emasculate the north and strip us of every access we had to the politics and economy of this nation.

“They had also raised a secret army of their elites to carry out these sinister plans against the north if Abiola eventually became President. It was this army that was unleashed on the nation in the guise of NADECO during the June 12 impasse.

“May we remind the Yoruba that without the willingness and magnanimity of the north, there was no way Abiola could have purportedly won that election, and that all the Yoruba have now as assets in the south west, especially Lagos, were given to them by our leaders out of our own usual magnanimity.

“However, time and time again, the Yoruba have always turned their back on us whenever their support is needed. They have chosen to pitch tent with the Igbo this time around just to spite us, but we shall not succumb to their antics”.

c. Today, it is renewal of unfinished war on the humanity and life-sweats of the industrious and socially communitarian Ndi Igbo, both in the North and elsewhere, in Nigeria; And by extension entire Niger Delta that “Koran would be buried in the Atlantic” as proclaimed by the Jihadists led Uthman Dan Fodio! Prayer: We ask for unconditional national conference and for the North to call Army of her streets urchins to order before they wreck more political and economic damages for the challenged north.

We observe, that any peace deal without getting the threat giving Northern Youths/streets urchins and their alleged Igbo protagonists’ Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB under Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and other Self-determination agitators from other parts of Nigeria and their choice elders’ nominees to a conference table for a free dialogue may not work because the North are used to playing hide and seek games politics especially with national issues while having marked their targets for destructions and forceful expulsion.

That if the North could recognize that Biafra restoration agitation is a popular struggle supported by the Igbo statesmen, politicians and elders, and Southeast Governors, and posit that they may for this Biafra self-determination gaining more currency no longer put up with the Igbo’s in one Nigeria, even writing and asking the Acting President Yemi Osibanjo to let Biafra be: Then, there may no longer be any need for a referendum other than allowing the separation lines of the ending 1960s remaining an invisible borderline marking out the heaven of the Land of the rising sun that Igbo led Biafrans could establish a strong haven and bastion of democracy in the troubled Gulf of Guinea and thereby, helping the international community fights to countermand terrorism, Sea piracy and Illicit trades including arms running, therein and beyond.

Thus, at the summit of Ohanaeze youths, we reject the North’s Babangidas and Gowons strident but swindle call for Igbo presidency come 2019 and may if Acting President Osibanjo keeps faith with popular democracy, have no option than to support him, since this northern leaders have already disqualified North from contesting and we care for freedom bars and will never care for Igbo Nigerian President, as political alternative to our Igbo led East autochthonous nationalism.

12. ANOTHER LOOK ON CONJOINED BABIES’ PREGNANT NIGERIA:

Though, North is with foggy mentality clapping for their streets urchins’ quit notice to Igbo, not only from North but from theirs’ Born to rule Nigeria; yet the Kaduna fatwa, if read well and understood spared not their political and traditional leaders. This was how Islamists/o- Fundamentalism North backed Boko Haram menace from its onset and now the Fulani-herdsmen have been exonerated from their callous killings, and alleged to be Igbo infiltration of their ranks. Let’s weep for the North.

We may not in a hurry forget how Boko Haram started and how they were branded northern youths and somebody in the furnaces of its payback today, Buhari said: "Any further attack on Boko Haram will be taken as an attack on the Northern youths". The other that issued the executive fiat-arrest warrant of the Igbo quit notice givers Governor El Rufai that have been also dared to do it by the said new Northern militias said then; "Another man's hero, is another man's terrorist" - all warning President Jonathan, accusing him of being the mastermind of it all.

However, Boko Haram becomes enemy of all when the sect created Caliphate of Gwoza against “Fulanis’ Allah’s Sokoto Caliphate”. Thereafter, another threatened traditional seat holder but formerly Boko Haram friendly supporter immediately, Emir Sanusi of Kano declared: “Boko Haram sect are enemies of Allah, Islam and Humanity”; thus he urge that North should defend themselves before the Boko Haram sect’s terrorism. It was thereafter the coming of the Caliphate of Gwoza that threatened his Allah given emirate that the erstwhile North’s friendly “Heroic Northern Youths’ Boko Haram” responded targeting Emir of Kano for a kill when they bombed his palace Mosque on one Friday jumat service but missed their target; not knowing he probably sneaked out.

Can’t you Nigerians see that Jonathan is still Mr. President because his Boko Haram boys are still waxing strong; notwithstanding the military’s genuine efforts to eradicate them? Can't you see Jonathan is still rubbishing the military and All Progressives Congress, APC Presidency; that Col. Dambo Dasuki may still be the NSA that a country’s better than Jonathans’ Peoples Democratic Party, PDP “APC leaders” have instead of helping to rebuild the public confidence of its security agencies chosen not eating their lies - still drags the security agencies’ pro-democracy distinguished loyalty and names in the mud thinking they are killing the military and cohort’s as saboteurs?

Nigerians: How many will die before you take a stand? Weep not for the Igbo nor Biafrans, but for the potential, heroes after death and their children - be it that of helpless security agents (police, DSS, military, paramilitary that signed to protect lives and property even if they die for us to live but have been reduced to lives richer in indigence, needless death, arising from the political rogue dynasties inflicted poverty that deny their children their future, access to best schools and health facilities. Why? Yes, have not you heard that Nigerian leaders, from the states, Senate, House of Reps, Judiciary, Diplomats, Security Chiefs, Presidency to other "good Nigerians" including tribal and religious warlords have spoken - saying "peace is paramount", calling for the arrests, clampdown and ruthless suppression of any "hate speech maker, uprising and secessionists activities" that is threat to "Nigerian unity". But what about peace with social justice, we dare ask?

However seen, peace that is paramount without conferencing and jaw-jaw is countertops’ to human journey. Be it said again and again: it is not Igbo’s nor Biafrans that are targeted but the babbler-Machiavellian angling for creation of political instability that may eventually see Nigerians, through Mr. Acting President Prof Osibanjo, losing and the war may end up where the starry red sun is being expected or re-bouncing, here and there.

We, at Ohanaeze Youths and on behalf of the young leopards are therefore passionately pleading with the Security Chiefs and Agencies especially the military to remain calm and noble in their services to defend this fourth republic, not allow the awful politicians induce the bad eggs within their ranks to grab a seemingly but needless political opportunism “claim to nationalism” messing up the polity. That no one knows where and when it will end.

13. WHY OHANAEZE YOUTH /IGBO NATION/YOUNG LEOPARDS ARE ALWAYS PEACE AND COMBAT READY, YET WE PREFER “PATH DIALOGUE” AND NONVIOLENT SOCIAL CHANGES/STRUGGLES

Having established cases against the Arewa youths and their papa’s political North quit notice to Igbo targeting our property and lives as climax of political north’s covetous culture and cornering peoples’ wealth that had Hausa civilization trampled and suffering same indignity facing us since British forced this force contract on diverse Nigerian nationalities. Igbo character and sweat – are the main reason we are, like the Jews of the world, hated and marked for elimination.

Be is said without reservation that Northern irredentists have long been up for ethnic militarism undermining the Igbo’s to now not knowing even the moderate Moslems (real Allah loving Islam’s’), Christians, tradition belief holders, Middle Belters and their other Southern allies; and at worst, white man is an endangered species in the Islamists’ North.

They believe in Nigeria only and when a scion or stooge of the political North is in power. Even sight of any white man whether from the British’s makes no difference before the jackals of war and theirs terrorists’ rings. The worst is yet to come, as the social evil statecrafts sustaining political North’s faith in Nigeria, long spilling the bloods of the martyrs and saints has come home to all humanity that now both the hunters and the hunted are currently in infernos of this combustive nationalism. Yes, it all started with the Igbo, and they geared them on to now seeing all becoming victims. Imagine, other Nigerians that without full knowledge of the consequences of the All Against One War have finally quoted Biafrans right, to now having their respective restive youths led ethnic militias.

However, Nigerians, how many will die before you take a stand? Weep not for the Igbo’s, for we know where the present red sun from the dark N-pole will finally land-crash, not in Chi’s Igboland or Land of the rising sun in a whole and its entirety. Let us mercy for the potential victims of it all. Oh ye Ndigbo, Biafra agitators’ talk no more, the world are now seeing clearer that what kills the mother rat does not want her children to open eyes. Non violent social change means war of ideas and not bloody hands of the political Jihadists. We have been wining on war of ideas that those that colluded to wreck our humanity yesterday for just rejecting the inequality in Nigerian nationality are currently having many an ethnic militias and warlords.

Ndigbo, Young Leopards; kill no man, whether from north, Eastern, Mid-west, or Middle belt or Western region or Overseas. Forget seeing an Hausa prince long soldiering with the Biafra agitators/Southeast, Niger Delta cause, Yoruba’s west and Southern Nigeria and Nigerian-wise social activists on human rights agitations and self-determination struggles in the midst of the Kaduana streets urchin levying genocide on Igbo’s; for we know why “a Caged-bird sings”. Be not fooled by his diplomatic shopping’s saying they are by declaring war on our humanity helping to hasten Biafra restoration.

They, Kaduna’s streets urchins threatening Igbo in disguise are after collective humanity, not just the Igbo’s; they are redrawing and re-spreading the old map of the outfoxed monolithic north that has since Uthman Dan fodio’s Jihad silenced the Kwararafa region and other non-Fulanis’ interests up North. Even, as “the last President of Nigeria” gave the politically orphanages of the Oligarchists’ North their voice that they respectively went to 2014 national confab nominating their diverse ethnic leader-conferees by their selves, they were later ensnared that they, thereafter, sold their regained-voice for porridge of yams on a “monumental March 15, 2015. Hausa – Fulani oligarchy is a farce. The Hausas are the worst hitting in today’s Nigeria.

While everybody from North is classified to be Hausas, perhaps by the tripartite family grouping made by the British and social researchers (but for colonial expediencies) seeing the Southern Nigerians, either Igbo or Yoruba tribe. Kill nor harass no one for being Hausa nor associated with the Hausa civilization long trampled by the jihadists. We all are victims and are now Biafrans, by fate.

For reasoning to the contrary, we stood to be quoted wrong, asking why every Nigerian nationality is presently having its own ethnic militias and gerontocrat-champions? Do not go searching for the saboteurs in our midst, anymore, nor from the North or West; for the game has come round again, but only those standing with the Land of the Rising Sun shall see what you are seeing – and be saved. Caged-birds sing many singsongs of Igbo this and that atrocity, the day they will wake up from their folly and deep slumber, they will come to know why the Alani Akinriwades said: I regret fighting Igbos”. Why Ken Saro Wiwa’s death wish was to see the General of the Peoples Biafra Army, Chukuwemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu and said “I am sorry”. Why the epic hero of the Nigerian war generals that in unison with General Alani Akinriwade gave Nigeria a winning entry from the Coastal axis of Bight of Biafra, five decades after came up writing a book bemoaning Nigeria and tiled it: Nigeria civil War Tragedy?

14. CONCLUSION: THEY ARE AFTER US – OHANAEZE YOUTHS AND YOUNG LEOPARDS!

We all are by fate, Biafrans! We have fought and now having various ethnic groups’ militias, here and there. No substitute to cultural alternatives coming through a nonviolent social changes and struggles. We better jaw-jaw than war-war, oh countrymen.

We are Igbo, Nde Chi N’uwa and shall cry no more. For Yeshua, like the Igbo’s astrophysical Nwa Isiajari, has risen to die no more and still permitting the Earth and never gone transcendental. Chi Mmuonso (Holy Ghost) will remain Christly consciousness that permits the Earth, as from the beginning-less beginning to the never-ending universe. For there is only one testament that Eke (nature) has through symbolisms given to the mankind’s whether under the banner of Omenana/Godianism or Judaism/Torah, Freemasonry, Islam, Hinduism, Budahism, Shintoism, Janism, humanism etc. That is One and Many Vitality – whether seen a being/beings or force; no race has monopoly of wisdom over One and Many Vitality.

Of course, Yeshua of Africa’s then peopled and controlled Nazareth’s had/has Judaism as foundation of his teaching. He never founded any religion, thus he said “I did not come to destroy but to fulfill the law”. It was followers of Yeshua that were first called Christians at Antioch in AD 67, i.e. 34 years after his death AD 33.

New and or old testament is a seed of dichotomy sowed by the Romans to rebuilding and internationalized their selfish superiority ideals of Whiteanity and divorced his teachings from its Sabbath keeping spiritual foundation of the State of Israel. This is why peoples and nations are killing on God’s behalf and Prophet Mohammed Jihad’s became expedient and he also rested the sword after anchoring his spirituality on same Nature’s universe bound humanity but they (self-professed best followers) now made fool of his teachings; making many wondering and assuming that the beautiful story of Islam, is all about riots, wars, terror and terrorism.

When everybody is agitated, the streets are no longer safe! Young Leopards, Great Youths and Students, across Nigeria beware! Our ancestors’ lost the village square; we have also lost the streets. To your Obi or tents, oh Biafranised

FOR AND ON BEHALF OF THE OHANAEZE YOUTH COUNCIL, OYC, WORLDWIDE/ IGBO NATION:

Signed By:

Comrade Francis Oji Mazi Okwu Okwu

President General, Project Expansion Emissary/Secretary, BoT,

Ohanaeze Youth Council Ohanaeze Youth Council