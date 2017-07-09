We dedicate our victory to every resident of Osun-PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) has expressed its deep appreciation and gratitude to the good people of Osun West Senatorial District in particular and the entire citizens and residents of Osun state who through their support in various forms made the outstanding victory of its candidate in yesterday's senatorial bye-election possible.

In a release signed by the State

Chairman Hon. Soji Adagunodo, PDP said it dedicated the victory of the party to every citizen and resident of Osun state and also looks forward to the return of a compassionate, people-centred and development-oriented government in the state.

The party added that it regard the victory in the by-election as a further call to service and promise not to fail the peoples expectations by the grace of God.

According to the release, " We appreciate the confidence you reposed in the PDP as a party committed to good governance and development, true service and respect for human dignity in our dear state.

"The State Chairman, the State Working Committee and the entire leadership of the party acknowledges the roles of traditional rulers, Community leaders, professional bodies, pensioners and retirees, Trade Unions, Civil servants, Teachers, Market men and women, Traders and Artisans, Students and Youth organisations, Religious bodies and several other individuals and groups who mobilised support, offered prayers and trooped out in large numbers to elect Otunba Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke as the Senator to represent Osun West Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

"We thank you for resisting all forms of pressure, provocations and inducements during the electioneering campaign and the actual voting which took place peacefully in all the 911 polling units in the Senatorial District.

"Our party recognises the fact that you had several options but rather decided to freely give us your mandate to represent you in the upper chambers of the legislative assembly.

"We thank You for honouring the memories of the first Executive Governor of Osun state , the late Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke by voting in his equally competent younger brother, Otunba Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke who is determined to serve you even better.

"Our appreciation also goes to Security Agencies, the Independent National Electoral Commission, and the Media for discharging their duties professionally in this election.

"We salute the courage and commitment of our party leaders and members in the 10 Local Governments of Osun West in particular and the state in general." Hon. Adagunodo added.