Osun West, PDP candidate, Ademola Adeleke declared winner
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate Ademola Adeleke have won the Osun west senatorial bye-election.
The following are the result of the election in all Local Government areas.
Iwo Local Government
APC – 12,205
PDP – 12,547
Ola Oluwa Local Government
APC – 5316
PDP – 5618
Ayedire Local Government
APC – 5360
PDP – 5789
Ejigbo Local Government
APC – 12229
PDP – 9723
Irewole Local Government
APC – 8952
PDP – 9096
Ede North Local Government
APC – 2784
PDP – 18559
Ede South Local Government
APC – 2096
PDP – 13406
Ayedaade Local Government
APC – 7179
PDP – 9061
Egbedore Local Government
APC – 4768
PDP – 7142
Isokan Local Government
APC – 5227
PDP – 6539
The PDP and Adeleke won in Nine out of ten local governments in the senatorial district.
Total votes cast for APC in all the 10 Local Governments – 66116
Total Votes cast for PDP – 97480