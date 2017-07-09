If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Elections | 9 July 2017 11:26 CET

Osun West, PDP candidate, Ademola Adeleke declared winner

By Nofisat Marindoti, The Nigerian Voice, Osogbo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate Ademola Adeleke have won the Osun west senatorial bye-election.

The following are the result of the election in all Local Government areas.

Iwo Local Government
APC – 12,205
PDP – 12,547
Ola Oluwa Local Government
APC – 5316
PDP – 5618
Ayedire Local Government
APC – 5360
PDP – 5789
Ejigbo Local Government
APC – 12229
PDP – 9723
Irewole Local Government
APC – 8952
PDP – 9096
Ede North Local Government
APC – 2784
PDP – 18559
Ede South Local Government
APC – 2096
PDP – 13406
Ayedaade Local Government
APC – 7179
PDP – 9061
Egbedore Local Government
APC – 4768
PDP – 7142
Isokan Local Government
APC – 5227
PDP – 6539
The PDP and Adeleke won in Nine out of ten local governments in the senatorial district.

Total votes cast for APC in all the 10 Local Governments – 66116

Total Votes cast for PDP – 97480


