Osun West, PDP candidate, Ademola Adeleke declared winner

By Nofisat Marindoti, The Nigerian Voice, Osogbo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate Ademola Adeleke have won the Osun west senatorial bye-election.

The following are the result of the election in all Local Government areas.

Iwo Local Government

APC – 12,205

PDP – 12,547

Ola Oluwa Local Government

APC – 5316

PDP – 5618

Ayedire Local Government

APC – 5360

PDP – 5789

Ejigbo Local Government

APC – 12229

PDP – 9723

Irewole Local Government

APC – 8952

PDP – 9096

Ede North Local Government

APC – 2784

PDP – 18559

Ede South Local Government

APC – 2096

PDP – 13406

Ayedaade Local Government

APC – 7179

PDP – 9061

Egbedore Local Government

APC – 4768

PDP – 7142

Isokan Local Government

APC – 5227

PDP – 6539

The PDP and Adeleke won in Nine out of ten local governments in the senatorial district.

Total votes cast for APC in all the 10 Local Governments – 66116

Total Votes cast for PDP – 97480