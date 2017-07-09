Osun West: Violent youths attack journalists at collation center  

Some journalists including the correspondent of TVC in Osun State, Ibraheem Alege were attacked by violent youths at the collation center where the collation of the results of the Osun West Senatorial Bye-Election was taking place.

While narrating how the press crew attacked by the violent youth in Iwo, Alege said the journalists escaped death by a whisker as the youths threatened to lynch them. He said the youths smashed the glass of the vehicle that conveyed the journalists.

His words “We got to Baptist High School, Iwo, the collation centre at about half past seven in the evening. We saw a multitude of young men and a handful of young ladies too. They stopped every vehicle that wanted to pass in front of the venue of the collation.

“Our vehicle was stopped. They demanded to check our vehicles (without being security operatives). We had to oblige because of the multitude. I asked my cameraman to open the boot for them and they ransacked our vehicle, not only once but twice by two sets of these violent youths.

“We made our way to the gate and another set insisted we would not enter the collation centre. Another journalist that also made an attempt to enter the gate was manhandled by the mob. They became violent and said they would not allow anybody (journalists inclusive) to enter.

“They started shouting ole, ole, ole, (thief) and banged the vehicle. Sensing danger, I reversed and manoeuvred the vehicle. Some of these youths ran after us but we escaped."

The State Secretary, NUJ, Osun state council, Boladale Bamigbola, condemned the attack on the newsmen, who he said were minding their legitimate business covering the election. He also described the act as 'barbaric and reprehensible'.

"So after toiling all day to gather and process report on the poll, how these men would be paid back is by attacking them? What kind of society is this that fails to accord those putting their lives on the line respect and honour due to them? As a body we condemn this and hope this kind of act would never be repeated".

The Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalist in Osun State has condemned the attacked on the journalists by the violent youth and called on the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Fimihan Adeoye to ensure that those that attacked the journalists are brought to book.

The Chairman of the Correspondent Chapel, Prince Hameed Oyegbade described the attack on the newsmen as unfortunate and unwarranted. He lamented that the journalists who sacrifice their time and energy to cover and report the election should not have been subjected to such treatment while performing their lawful duties.