IMO GOVERNMENT MOURNS LOSS OF THREE IN COLLAPSED BUILDING

The government of Imo State has vowed to bring to book those behind the use of substandard materials and employment of quacks in building projects in the State.

Imo Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere flanked by Hon. Nkenna Nzerue, House Committee Chairman on Housing, Imo State House of Assembly, Engr. Kingsely Uju, Deputy Chief of Staff Operations/Chairman Bureau of Lands, GM, OCDA, Dr. Mrs. Chika Nnajiofor and Adviser to the Governor on health, Dr. edward Ihejiika at the scene of colapsed building in Oforola, Owerri west LGA of Imo State

This remark was made by the Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere who visited the scene of collapsed building in Umueke-Oforola, Owerri west local government of Imo State. The unfortunate incident led to the loss of three lives in the family of nine. The affected persons were the bread winner of the family; Mr. Marcellanus Okpomechela and two of his children. The remaining six were rescued for the quick response of the vigilant youths in collaboration with government agencies.

Prince Madumere enjoined those present to observe one minute silence for the souls of the departed. His words; “I am here on the directive of our leader, the Governor of Imo state to join you all in the search and rescue operation. It is with heavy heart and sadness to realize that we lost three great Imolites in this unfortunate incident. As we observe one minute silence, we pray for the repose of their soul.

During rescue Operation by heavy duty machine at the scene of collapsed building

He commended the Deputy Chief of Staff Operation/Chairman bureau of lands, Engr. Kingsley Uju, Adviser to the Governor on health Dr Edward Ihejirika, General manager, OCDA Dr. Mrs Chika Nnajiofor and youth of Oforola for their quick responses, which led to the rescue of 6. He also commended Imo State Commissioner of Police, CP Chris Ezike who was represented by his deputy.

Prince Madumere who came in company of Hon Nkenna Nzerue, Chairman House committee on Housing Imo State house of Assembly, directed for the immediate suspension of the town planners of Owerri West LGA who were conspicuously absent at the time of his visit.

He blamed the incident on the use poor quality building materials and engagement of quacks. He vowed that Governor Okorocha has ordered for full investigation with a view to finding out the remote cause.

He averred; " while it is heartwarming that Imo economy is growing with its emergence as a tourist destination, we call on developers and investors to always hire qualified engineers and abide by all the regulations of the relevant agencies of the State.

Imo Deputy Governor, Prince Madumere commiserating with the people of Oforola. He is flanked by Government officials and the indigenes of Oforola

Meanwhile, Prince Madumere also visited other four scenes of collapsed building located at Obinze, World Bank, and Ulakwo areas all in Owerri capital city. He revealed that the unfortunate incidents took place within four days.

He further called for investigation into the activities of the officials who were supposed to supervise the affected building. He also directed for the immediate suspension while the investigation that those behind the dastardly act will be brought to book.

Uche Onwuchekwa

Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor on Media