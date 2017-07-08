Osun Bye-Election: Police arrest 3 for causing havoc

At least three suspected political thugs have been arrested by the Osun State Police command for allegedly unleashing mayhem at Igbokiti Unit, Ward 10, Okinni, Egbedore local government council during Saturday’s Osun West Senatorial District By-election.

It was confirmed that the thugs, who invaded the polling unit with dangerous weapons attacked voters and some adhoc electoral officers with cutlasses.

Some of the people, waiting to cast their votes were matcheted as they scampered for safety to avoid being caught up the violence.

The Police were however able to arrest three of the suspected political thugs and they have been detained.

Speaking with newsmen on Saturday, Osun State Commissioner of Police, Mr Fimihan Adeoye said, “it is true we

arrested three suspected thugs in Egbedore and their case is currently

under investigation.

He also said that “with our vigilance and commitment to ensure

peaceful conduct of the exercise, we are very happy that there is peace and there is no significant case and we will sustain the peace and effective security till the end and even after the entire electoral process.

Fimihan, reiterated that “We would not hesitate to deal ruthlessly with

anybody who may want to thwart the process, irrespective of status,

religious or political affiliation."