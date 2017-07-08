Osun West: Voting ends in Polling UnitsSome Polling Units Results
Osun West: Voting ends in Polling Units
As people wait for announcement of winner
By Nofisat Marindoti, Osogbo
Voting has ended in some polling units in the on-going Osun West Senatorial District By-Election.
Today’s election was adjudged to be peaceful from reports given by newshounds on field.
The two leading candidates in the election, Senator Mudashiru Husain of the APC and Otunba Ademola Adeleke after casting their votes lauded INEC for a job well done.
They however expressed optimism on their chances of being victorious at the end of the exercise.
Unofficial results have been trickling in for the past few minutes with a relatively close margin in the results announced so far.
In few hours time, voting is expected to have been completed with the unit, ward and local government collation of results being the next in line.
The people of Osun are now eagerly waiting for the final announcement of the winner of the election.
Here are some of the posted election results
Polling unit 4. ward 09, Ejigbo LG results:
APC: 73
PDP: 52.
Polling unit 3, ward 9, Ejigbo LG.
APC: 99
PDP: 49
Ejigbo
Ilawo: Unit 3: APC ; 99 PDP:49
Unit 4: APC : 73 PDP : 52
Report from oladunwo Ileogbo
Ward 08 ayedire
PDP 121
APC 118
ACD 01
Fd 06
Total 246
LGA: ISOKAN
Ward: 02
Unit: 001
APC: 53
PDP: 159
Ayedaade LG
Ward 02
Unit 05
APC 134
PDP 123
Polling booth 002 ward 09 Ejigbo LG results:
APC: 127
PDP: 71
LGA: Isokan
Ward: 01
Unit: 001
APC: 110
PDP: 93
LGA: Egbedore
Ward: 09
Unit: 002
APC: 34
PDP: 61
LGA: Ola Oluwa
Ward: 03
Unit: 004
APC: 140
PDP: 115
Ejigbo ward 6 unit 6
APC 66
PDP 140
Isokan ward 8 unit 5
PDP 160 APc 107
Oloba Atapara
Ward 1, unit 05
APC 04
PDP 111
Ede:
Ward 6 unit 2
Pdp 128 apc 16 others 2
OLOGUN agbaakin ward 3 in Ede
UNIT 11 PDP 143 APC 24
UNIT 5 PDP 119 APC 10
UNIT 4 PDP 190 APC 4
UNIT 08 PDP 123 APC 15
UNIT 09 PDP 132 APC19
Ejigbo LG ward 6 unit 3 APC 121 PDP 241
Buhari Ishola Isibo ward 08 unit 3.
Void =2
Apc =8
Pdp =120
Iwo update: In oke adan ward 2 unit LAKATA 2 APC 16
PDP 49
Ejigbo lg.WD 11, afake unit:
APC 30,
PDP 71.
Molete 3 unit 7
APC 66
PDP 95
Iwo LG Units 08 ward 09 Ejigbo
APC 116
PDP 121
Unit 4 WD 5,OKE ESO ODEOMU
PDP 40
APC 18
Babasanya Ward 7 unit 4, Ede south
A P C :19
P D P: 160
Alajue unit 11
PDP 251
APC 12
OLOGUN agbaakin ward 3
Unity 11
PDP 143
APC 24
UNITY 5
PDP 119
APC 10
UNITY 4
PDP 190
APC 4
UNITY 08
PDP 123
APC 15
UNITY 09
PDP 132
APC19
AWO/ABUDO WARD 1 EGBEDORE LG
APC- 195
PDP – 569
Iwo local government
Gidigbo ward 3
Unit: 2
Apc-66
PDP:53..
Egbedore LG, Ward 1 Unit 001 Ope Ara: APC-62 PDP-23 More results… Ejigbo LG Ward 09 PU 004: APC: 73 PDP: 52 Ward: 02 PU: 004 APC: 108 PDP: 42 Ejigbo Ilawo: Unit 3: APC ; 99 PDP:49 Unit 4: APC : 73 PDP : 52 Ope-Ara polling unit, Ward one in Ara, Egbedore L.G APC 62 PDP 23 Odeomu Ayedade LG Ward 6, PU 12: PDP 47 APC 30 IWO LG Saabo Ward 3 APC 104 PDP 75 Egbedore- Olorunsogo ward10, unit 2: PDP – 51 APC – 34 Isokan ward 9, unit 1 APC – 115 PDP – 93 PU 2 ward 09 Ejigbo LGA: APC: 127 PDP: 71 Polling unit 12, ward 2, Ejigbo LG. APC: 113 PDP: 45