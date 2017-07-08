Scammers who used PMB's name to defraud job seekers arrested

A syndicate that had been using the name of President Muhammadu Buhari to defraud unsuspecting job seekers have been smashed in Akwa Ibom.

16 scammers who allegedly used the name of President Muhammadu Buhari to defraud unsuspecting job seekers and other innocent members of the public have been arrested by operatives of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command.

Total media reports that the suspects 10 men and 6 women, were arrested in a storey building they operated from located along Atiku Abubakar Way, Uyo, the state capital following a tip-off.

However, the leader of the syndicate identified as Felix Obonka, an indigene of Delta State, is said to be currently on the run as security operatives have launched a manhunt for him.

Items recovered from the suspects, according to the police, includes the sum of N199,800 and two set of forms tagged 'Empowerment and Surveillance'.

The syndicate which operated with the name 'Niger Delta Youths, Women and Security Movement for Buhari', it was gathered, sold 'membership and surveillance' forms between N6,000 and N15,000 with the promise of securing jobs for their victims and their wards.

It was gathered that Obonka and his accomplices tricked the unsuspecting applicants into believing that those applying for security jobs would be trained by the Nigerian Army and on completion, will be posted to the Nigerian Navy, Police Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Department of State Services, and other security agencies for the purpose of pipeline surveillance and protection .

Others were led into believing that they would become trained artisans and proud owners of shops at the end of the program but it was discovered that the fraudulent syndicate had never given out jobs or training since it started operations in 2015.

- Pulse -