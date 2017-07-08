Leave Senator Bukar Abba Alone - APC Warns

Our attention has been drawn to a systematic and calculated attempt by

political spin doctors and their partners in the media to tarnish and

discredit the image and enviable reputation of Senator Bukar Abba

Ibrahim, the Distinguished Senator representing Yobe East Senatorial

District in the National Assembly.

Since last week, we have seen how a section of the media have being

trying hard to use the fabricated sex scandal story of last week to

harass and extort large sums of money from the Distinguished Senator.

Of great concern is the condescending of respected household names in

the media industry in to the blackmailing business.

Haven failed to achieve their aim, the same 'blackmailing coalition'

have now resorted to sponsoring false news report in some print and

online newspapers against the Senator, claiming that Senator Bukar

Abba has gone in to hiding because the Senate has barred him from

entering the National Assembly Complex. This is false!

The planted news report is totally fake because Senator Bukar Abba

Ibrahim is currently on a tour; visiting the people in his Senatorial

District which is what is expected of a responsible APC Senator and

not those who will be in Abuja playing dirty politics of 2019.

We are therefore warning those who have collected millions of Naira to

blackmail Senator Bukar Abba Ibrahim to desist from their shambolic

business ventures.

Any attempt by group or individual to further harass, blackmail,

extort, intimidate and distract Senator Bukar Abba Ibrahim from

delivering democratic dividends to Nigerians and the people of Yobe

East Senatorial District would be strongly resisted by members of our

group.

There are other pressing issues in the country challenging the

foundation of Nigeria which a responsible media and practitioners

should devout greater attention to and not on a fabricated sex scandal

story between two adults.

Signed:

Mr. Collins Edwin,

National Secretary,

APC Youths Renaissance