More than 10 persons feared as container falls on 2 commercial buses in Lagos

Tragedy has struck at Ojota Lagos as more than 10 persons have been confirmed dead by rescuers in an early morning accident in Lagos.

According to online reports, a trailer, according to available information, lost control as it moved near the buses, with the container falling on them.

The reports indicate that the accident occurred in Ojota area of the state.

Only three persons have been rescued as at press time, with no fewer than 10 pulled out dead

The rescue operation, led by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, was ongoing as at press time.

There have been heavy traffic on Lagos roads occasioned by heavy downpours in recent days, with long line of trailers and trailers coursing through the roads a common feature.

It is believed that these heavy vehicles normally develop brake problems during rainy.