Kidnap kingpin Evans vanishes

Reports indicate that Nigeria's billionaire kidnapper, Chukwuduneme Onwuamadike a.k.a. Evans, has allegedly been moved from the Lagos police command headquarters.

According to the reports, Evans was moved from his cell by about 30 heavily armed police men at midnight few days ago to an undisclosed destination.

Saturday Sun reports that some senior police officers said he was moved to Abuja.

The report indicates that Evans is no longer allowed to talk to the press till further notice. The secrecy surrounding his whereabouts in the official quarters baffles those who have closely followed his story since his arrest.

Some senior police officers who spoke to Saturday Sun on condition of anonymity expressed fears that Evans might not make it to the court. The officers argued that he might plot his escape from prison or get across to some of his members who are still on the run. They confirmed that Evans was no longer in the police cell in Lagos.

“He has not been returned since he was moved out. Evans is a broken man; police can't resort to extra-judicial killings at this point. He is cooperating, and he is ready to help return all his ill-gotten wealth as soon as possible”, the officer said.

Another source at the police command said: “Evans is not an ordinary criminal. I guess that they took him out for further investigation but I don't know why they are yet to return him to his cell.” “No one is planning to kill Evans. I believe that they will return him later. He could be in any good cell in the state for security reasons, but I can assure you that he is not dead yet.

Even if anything happens to him, if he dies in custody, it will be as a result of cancer which he claims he is suffering from.” Another senior police officer who preferred anonymity assured that the suspected kidnapper is okay. “He is okay and seriously cooperating with the police in its investigation. From the look of things, he might not spend up to three months in detention before he's charged to court. As for his location, I assure you that he is in a protective custody somewhere out of town,” the officer said. The police officer speaking with Saturday Sun added: “Within the short period that he spent in our cell, he is already controlling inmates in the cell. They fear and respect him; we do not want to run the risk of allowing him to form another notorious group which is common amongst them.” The officer said his family are yet to approach the police. Evans confirmed that he bought a car for his father and also gave him N3m.

As at the time of this report both the Lagos police spokesman, Olarinde Famous-Cole and the police force PRO, Moshood Jimoh have neither answered nor responded on Evans' whereabouts.