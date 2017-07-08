 2019: Pro- Igbo presidency group inaugurated in Aba

Speaking during the occasion, the National Chairman of the group, Hon. Ikechukwu Mgborogu said that the ambition of Ndigbo to produce the president of the country in 2019 is a dream which time has come and nothing would truncate it.

It will be recalled that recently a former president of the country, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo said that South East should be given a chance to produce the next president of the copuntry, as the only leg of the Nigerian tripod that has been kept out of the number one position since 1999.

Obasanjo said that since the North, South West and the South South, had all had a shot at the office , since the return of democracy in 1999, it was only natural and fair for the South East region to be allowed to go for the presidency.

Mgborogwu stated that every Igbo man should embrace the project. " The president of the country from the Igbo extraction in 2019 is a dream which time has come and nothing would truncate it. If the project has been failing in the past, nothing will make it fail this time," he said.

According to him, the inauguration in Aba is only a take- off point." In few days ahead, the project would have taken over the nooks and crannies of the country even beyond the shores of Nigeria.

" We are mobilising at a large scale and speed. The evnt today is only a tip of the iceberg. In the weeks ahead, we shall be inaugurating the state chapters. IPON will have stronvg presence in major cities of the world," Mgborogwu noted.

A former prsidential aspirant, Dr. John Kennedy Osuala, in his remarks enjoined Ndigbo to buy into the project, adding that it holds the strongest prospect for Ndigbo.

" If a president from the Igbo extraction is enthroned in 2019, it will go a long way in resolving the imbalance in the country. This is a project every Igbo man should embrace because it holds the unique selling point," he said.