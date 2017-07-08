How El-Comfort Doctor Gave Up On 1year, Two Months Old Baby

A doctor alleged to be doing his Internship or National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) with El-Comfort Hospital in BONSAAC area of Asaba, Oshimili South local government area of Delta State on Sunday 2nd July 2017 has been accused of allegedly abandoning a 1 year and two months old baby, Miss Destiny Oghenefega Wejoye, who was rushed to the hospital on 1st of same month.

The doctor whose name our correspondent could not ascertain was learnt battled with the baby’s health on Saturday night before administering drugs on her through the drip fixed on her.

Our correspondent who was on ground on Sunday morning at the hospital gathered that the baby was eating though weak hence she was rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

A neighbor who was simply identified as mummy Ann, who claimed she fed the baby before she was admitted at the hospital said, “I told the parents to take her to St. Rebecca but they insisted that it was at El-Comfort that she was registered. Her health condition was not as worst as this before we left home”.

“I was the one who fed the baby with pap and she ate well. It is even the weakness that made us to rush her to the hospital but getting here, the situation got bad”, the neighbor narrated.

Another neighbor who gave her name as Philomena wondered at the lackadaisical attitude of the doctor whom she said purportedly strolled into the ward on second floor, where the baby was admitted at the hospital.

An aunt to the baby, Omotejorhwo, also lamented that the doctor did not show any professional skills towards the baby which led to her health situation to deteriorate.

Our correspondent who moved from the baby’s ward to the waiting lodge observed that the doctor was seated aloof doing nothing on that Sunday 2nd July 2017 in his office.

It was learnt that while at El-Comfort, the baby convulsed thrice between the hours of 1:00 am and 4:00am on the said Sunday 2nd July before she was placed on life support (oxygen).

The oxygen fixed on the baby tripped-off after the baby’s breath normalized but efforts by the nurse on ground to make it work failed but noted that the power supply was not sufficient enough to sustain the oxygen.

It was also gathered that about three drips were fixed on the baby following reports from the nurse on ground that the baby’s sugar level was low, the sugar level got high to over 120 after a while and later dropped below 40 while several injections were allegedly administered on the baby via the drips.

The straw that broke the camel’s back was when the baby reacted to the last medication administered to her by the nurse on ground while the doctor looked on, receiving calls from a female caller without prescribing a single drug to be used even as the various drugs used on the baby were brought in bit-by-bit by an auxiliary nurse on her bare hands instead of a medical tray.

After several hours of unsuccessfully battling with the baby’s health, the doctor called the father, Mr Samuel Wejoye to his office, advising him to take the baby to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba for further medication that he can no longer handle the situation before they were referred.

At FMC, the baby gave up at about 9:30 pm on Monday 3rd July after battling to survive Malaria sickness coupled with convulsion for one week.

All efforts to get the Medical Director of the hospital, Dr Ben-Ifeanyi Ajufoh, on his cell phone proved abortive as our correspondent was told that the doctor was still in his country home where he went to bury his late mother, Mrs Comfort Nwandu-Ajufoh.

Meanwhile, it was gathered that several deaths have been recorded at the hospital as a result of Dr Ajufoh’s alleged engagement of unprofessional hands in the hospital.