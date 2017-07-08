VIDEO: Nigeria Proposes Amnesty for Looters

It's really no surprise that Nigeria's National Assembly has proposed a full amnesty for looters. Corruption permeates the entire leadership system of Nigeria today. The masses are left no choice than to revolt.

