Voting in progress in Osun West Bye-Election

Voting is now underway in the Osun West Senatorial District Bye-Election.

The process according to reports, began at exactly 8am in most polling Units.

According to INEC, Accreditation and Voting would be done simultaneously in all units across the ten local government areas of the district.

As at 8.30am this morning, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Otunba Ademola Adeleke voted in his Unit 9, Ward 8, Agbogunde/Sagba, Ede.

Speaking to reporters at the unit, Ademola Adeleke expressed satisfaction with the process so far, hoping to be victorious at the end of the day.

Reports from other ends indicates that the process has been relatively peaceful aside places where they are card reader errors especially in Ayedaade Local Government Area of the State.