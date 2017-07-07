Ukah Congratulates Manager @57

Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr Patrick Ukah, has congratulated the Senator representing Delta South Senatorial District in the upper legislative arm of the National Assembly (NASS), Senator James Manager, as he turned 57.

In a statement in Asaba, Mr Ukah described Manager, who is the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Solid Minerals as a reputable, dependable and reliable politician who has contributed immensely not only to the political advancement of the state, but the nation as a whole.

The Commissioner noted that as the pioneer Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State, Senator Manager laid a solid foundation for the party and this has manifested in the numerous victories recorded by the party in the state over the years.

He said that as a ranking Senator in the upper chambers of the National Assembly, the Distinguished Senator has been contributing effectively to the robust debates on the floor of the Senate.

According to the statement, “On behalf of the Ministry of Information, its parastatals and my family, I congratulate you, the Most Distinguished Senator Barr James Manager on your 57th birthday anniversary and pray God to give you the wisdom and good health to continue to contribute your quota to the development of the state and the nation”.