EMBRACE YOUR BASTARD KIDS! NEW FAD BY FEMINISTS...

Hmmmm... This feminine support for bastard kids is opening up hitherto unenvisaged vistas of reality.

That more women are publicly supporting this nonsense is a sure pointer to the pervasiveness of such in our society...and the more reason why men must do DNA on all their presumed kids!

So disappointing many people are already sold to this argument as they try to find a soft landing for irresponsible adulterous wives....pinning the inequities of such women on innocent husbands... an evilly ingenious attempt...using the child as their fulcrum!

I never knew...and would have hitherto argued to the contrary...It's so shocking they are now coming out to admit it, defend it, revel in it and even issue threats!

Some women are thankfully, among the very few exceptions to what has come to be seen as this inglorious rule in our society. That is: wives who betray their trusting husbands to have extramarital sex, get pregnant from such adulterous escapades, carry the pregnancies to term, deliver the babies, have the effrontery to push such bastards onto their husbands to nurture....keep the secret till death...and be wicked and irresponsible enough to sell such immorality to the reading public ....and joke about it! And boast about it!

Any female commentator who by pushing for this absurd line of argument, is obliquely confessing her guilt that her kids were so fostered on her husband! The arrowhead of this stance is an author.

And yet, with the way and manner hordes of people respond to her posts, her popularity on social media is not in doubt!

My worry: How can such a grossly irresponsible, wayward, uncouth and unscrupulous fellow be an opinion moulder?"

Some male commentators make veiled attempts at exonerating the adulterous wife from any telling culpability.

That said, their submission underpins the vulnerability of men in martial issues, the folly of feminists who relentlessly paint wives as victims and the wisdom behind having kids via donor eggs and surrogacy.

Must we all take a cue from Ronaldo?

Many responders try to fuzz up the issues as they deviate from the core matter. One was more like a hypnotist speaking to the subconscious! Let the GUILTY adults bear the consequences of their sins! Not their innocent husbands!

Regarding the said female author:

Level 1. Female infidelity.

Level 2: The adulterous wife's antic of passing off such offsprings to the husband as his.

Level 3: An attempt to legitimize such action of the wife.

Level 4: Her attempt at making the man take undeserved blame for just trying to confirm his suspicions by doing DNA.

Level 5. Her insufferability yet taken to unusual levels as she implies that such men should be blamed for rejecting such confirmed products of adultery...thereby making them take the blame for any resulting destabilization in the family equilibrium!

"Has the deceitful partner who fraudulently presented another man's child to her husband not destabilized the family already?"

Level 6: Her ingenious but belated attempt to confuse us that her pleas are for the men who have invested their time, finances and emotions on such kids !

My passing shot: Betrayal and adultery aside, the wife's deceit by fostering such kids on her husband "till death do them part" indicates an absolute lack of remorse for her sins!

Dr Tosin Akindele is currently writing his biography, The Tragedy Of Truth. He is a medical practitioner and public affairs analyst.