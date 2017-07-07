Nigeria Sentences 2 Brazilians To 15 Years In Prison Or $64000 Fine For Cocaine Trafficking

ANigerian judge has sentenced two Brazilians to fifteen years in prison or twenty million naira ($32000) fine each for unlawful importation of 23.865 kilogrammes of cocaine.

The sentences were handed down by Justice C.M.A. Olatoregun of the Federal High Court in Ikoyi area of Lagos in western Nigeria.

The convicts who claimed to be tourists had earlier pleaded guilty to a one count charge of importation of cocaine without lawful authority.