APC Secretariat burgled, over N20 million carted away

To say that the All Progressives’ Congress, APC, is a party in disarray would be stating what is crystal clear. And what a preschooler can easily deduce. Among its leaders and followers, elected office holders and appointees, in its state and local government offices, it is the same tale of woe and withering hope.

For the second time in about two months, the Lagos chapter of the party is in the news for the wrong reasons. Smarting from the crisis that trailed Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s unilateral and unpopular decision to return unopposed some candidates in the forthcoming local government elections, the party, with its state headquarter in Acme Road, Ikeja, Lagos, is confounded by a robbery incident that took place few days ago.

According to sources, the secretariat was burgled overnight and the sum of over N20 million was carted away. It was such a clean job that party officials are now beaming the searchlight on workers in the vast premises.

Yet, they are being careful not to make it a public affair. Coincidentally, this is happening at a time when the accused workers are agitating for better working conditions considering that they see a lot of money, raw cash, exchanging car boots, but are not positioned or privileged enough to partake in the sharing. While the surreptitious investigations continue, The Capital gathered that the workers are spoiling for a showdown should any of them be fingered.