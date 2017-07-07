How Nigerian Air Force Helicopter Crashed

THE Nigerian Air Force, NAF, on Thursday explained the circumstances surrounding the crash of its helicopter.

A statement by Air Commodore Olatokunbo Adesanya, NAF spokesperson, said the Agusta 109 Light Utility Helicopter “suffered a mishap while undertaking a liaison mission targeted at further enhancing the synergy between the Nigerian Army and the NAF in the ongoing counterinsurgency operation in the North East.

“The incidence, which occurred today, 6 July 2017, was as a result of an airborne technical fault with the helicopter.

“The experienced NAF pilots, however, successfully ditched the helicopter into a pool of water to minimise damage and loss of lives. Consequently, there were neither any injuries nor loss of lives to anyone on board or on the ground,” Adesanya said.

According to him, the Chief of the Air Staff has immediately directed the constitution of a board of inquiry to determine the exact cause of the incidence while efforts are ongoing to recover the helicopter and members of the board are already in Maiduguri to commence work.

“The NAF continues to solicit the understanding and support of the general populace as it daily strives to ensure the security of Nigeria and Nigerians,” he said.

