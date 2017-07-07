Again, Osun Doctors take over streets again in protest over poor health system

For the third time in two months, Doctors in Osun State on Thursday took to the street of the state capital, Osogbo again to protest the poor condition of the state health care system.

The Doctors started the protect as early as 7 am in front of the Ladoke Akintola Teaching Hospital (LAUTECH) through to the popular Olaiya junction where they caused traffic gridlock.

While addressing journalists, the president of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) Osun branch, Dr, Olajumoke Tokunbo said its unfortunate the State Government could still turn drag ears to their demands even after all the protest.

"We have been on this process for the third time in two months now to press home our demand for better welfare on the deplorable state of health system and the hardship being inflicted on the doctors working with Osun.

"It is so unfortunate that the doctors left their primary duty of taking care of patients to taking to the street for three months consecutively and there has been no discussion with the doctors. Instead of discussing, they are busy spreading propaganda on the social media that they have spent 10 billion on health."

Dr. Tokunbo noted that instead of the government addressing the challenges facing the state, it is rather tailoring the resources of the state towards the Osun West Senatorial Bye-Election.

"They are doing something called O'Surgery because the election is around the corner. They are using that to cajole people so that they can vote for them and then continue unleashing hardship on the people of the state.

"The Health facility is in total shambles, the best you can get have from the hospitals is paracetamol and vitamin C and if you want to see a doctor, you have to buy the record book yourself.

"When you look at the mortality rate in Osun now, it is quite alarming but these things are not been addressed instead we are doing political manoeuvring and free health care services that won't take us anywhere in Osun." He stressed.