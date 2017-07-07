Nigeria In Terminal Crisis – Afenifere

THE pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has restated its call on the need for the Federal Government to restructure the country, saying Nigeria has entered into terminal crisis.

A statement by its national publicity secretary, Yinka Odumakin, at the end of the meeting of the national caucus of Afenifere in Akure Ondo, expressed concern about the state of the economy which, it says, has made many states unable to pay salaries to their workers for several months, in addition to the general hardship being experienced by many citizens across the country.

It noted that there were no without concrete measures being taken to end the economic downturn in the country.

Repeating its call for restructuring the country, Afenifere said: “Without equivocation, Nigeria has entered into terminal crisis and clearly withering away and can only manage to be pulled back from the brink if we commence the processes of restructuring or restoring the country back to its independence constitutional status before the coup of January 1966.

Failure to do this will make demands for self-determination to become more strident. We call on the APC-led Federal Government to rise to its avowed commitment in its manifesto to initiate action to amend our constitution with a view to devolving powers ,duties and responsibilities to states and local governments in order to entrench true Federalism and the Federal spirit” before it is too late,” it stated.

“We are also disturbed by the revelation by the Speaker, House of Representatives Hon Yakubu Dogara that 28 out of 36 states of the country are under one military operation or the other signaling the low intensity warfare going on in the country and the general state of insecurity.

The pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group also expressed alarmed by the increasing spate of the impunity of Fulani herdsmen in the Southern and Middle Belt communities of Nigeria. “Of late we have witnessed the shooting of policemen who went to protect Chief Olu Falae’s farm and the killing of his neighbor-farmer,the chasing of students out of schools in Delta in Edo and Anambra states by cows ,the storming of Taraba House of Assembly by armed Fulani herdsmen to stop the lawmakers from carrying out their legislative duty because they were debating anti-open grazing bill;without any response from the federal government,’’ it said.

