You Did Nothing In Ministry Of Agriculture, Okowa’s Aide Indicts Uduaghan, Boss, Others

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Austin Chikezie, has tongue lashed the former governor of Delta State, Dr Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, alleging that the ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources only existed on paper before now.

“When we came here there was no Ministry of Agriculture, it was not in existence in Delta State, it was just existing on paper”, Chikezie reiterated.

The commissioner stated this when leaders and members of the Indigenous Newspaper and Magazine Chapel (INMC), of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) had a media parley in his office in Asaba.

When asked to elaborate on his claim, the Commissioner elaborated further, “When I say there was no ministry of agriculture, maybe the structure has been there, I met the structure but there was nothing on ground to show that this is an agriculture ministry that is prepared to work. That is what I mean and you can find out from the workers of visually everything including the painting of this place, there was no functional vehicle; there was no even functional office in this place”

He said when he assumed office, he cried to the incumbent governor, Mr Okowa who also served the state during Governor James Onanefe Ibori's Administration Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources between July 1999 to April 2001, “and because agriculture is the focal point of his agenda, he came to our rescue. I am not talking of past administration but other administrations too because our extensions services were ignored”.

He said it was not good for any government to have ignored that part of the agricultural sector who brings the outbreak of any disease to the knowledge of the ministry and government in general.

He noted that because there was oil boom, past governments including his current boss who was in the ministry ignored agriculture for oil to make quick money, “there were things that were supposed to be in the past that they never did maybe out of omission or commission”, he said.

The commissioner also alleged that the Fish Laboratory in Warri which belonged to the state government has been moribund under the Uduaghan’s administration.

But in an exclusive interview with a renowned Veterinary Surgeon, Agriculturist of no mean standard and the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Phed Breeder Farm and Hatchery Limited, Dr. Philip Okwuada, said having realized the importance of agriculture as a robust alternative to oil, the Veterinary Surgeon said, the Delta State Government under the leadership of Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan has shown tremendous interest in the sector as the incumbent administration is revolutionizing agriculture in the state.

“Just few months after he came on board in 2007 as the executive governor of the state, he conveyed an Agricultural Summit where all the agricultural stakeholders in the state were invited and the outcome of the summit was a well-designed Agricultural Roadmap for food security in the state”, Okwuada said.

As part of the transformation agenda of the Uduaghan-led administration in the agricultural sector of the state economy aimed at creating jobs for the unemployed youths in the state, he said, the concept of Youth Empowerment Through Agriculture (YETA) was developed. He disclosed that the Uduaghan administration has actually made farming more attractive to the youths through the YETA scheme, adding that one of the fundamental objectives behind the programme (YETA) was to systematically replace the ageing farming population with a younger generation of farmers in the state.

“There is massive agriculture infrastructural built-up across the 25 local government areas in the state for the YETA programme where youths who were trained in poultry, piggery, fishery, snailry, rabbitry, oil palm, potato, yam, cassava, maize and melon among others are displaying the skill that they acquired during their training by the state government”, the agricultural expert added.

Apart from the YETA programme, he said, the state government has, also, supported old existing farming population in the state through its Farmers Support Programme (FSP), adding that the state government had provided improved high quality yielding seedlings and subsidized fertilizers to farmers among others.

Speaking further, Okwuada said that the state micro credit scheme was another effort of the state government towards the realization of socio-economic self-sufficiency of Deltans, pointing out that the state was addressing frontally, the issue of food security.

“In Delta State, the government is meticulously involved in the transformation of productivity of some selected arable crops such as rice and cassava. In this regard, efforts have been directed in providing improved planting materials, agro-inputs and finance. Palm oil production programme is, also, at the front burner of the state government”, he added. While saying that the state has a high productive advantage for oil palm, the Managing Director of Phed Breeder and Hatchery Limited disclosed that “in the case of nutritional value with respect to protein, the state government is pursuing increased productivity in the area of poultry, piggery and fisheries”.