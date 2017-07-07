Court Stops Melaye’s Recall Process

Just days after INEC released a time table for Senator Dino Melaye’s recall process, a federal judge at the high court in Abuja, granted a motion for a restraining order, dealing the constituents another defeat.

The court asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Melaye to maintain “status quo” in the suit the senator filed.

Mike Ozekhome, representing Melaye, asked the court to declare the petition submitted to INEC as illegal and unconstitutional.

The senator also asked the court to nullify the recall, saying it breached his rights.

Justice Tsoho then fixed September 29 for hearing of the motion.