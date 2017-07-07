If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Tributes & Condolences | 7 July 2017 09:50 CET

Photos: Vice President Commiserates with the family of Late Yusuf Maitama Sule

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbanjo pays condelence visit to the family of Late elder statesman, Yusuf Maitama Sule on the 3rd day prayer in Kano on the 6th July 2017.

Ag. President Yemi Osinbajo with the wife of elder-stateman, Maitama Sule during his condolence visit in Kano. 6th July 2017. Photo: Novo Isioro








Ag. President Yemi Osinbajo with the daughters and other family members of elder-stateman, Maitama Sule during his condolence visit in Kano. 6th July 2017. Photo: Novo Isioro


Ag. President Yemi Osinbajo with the daughters and other family members of elder-stateman, Maitama Sule during his condolence visit in Kano. 6th July 2017. Photo: Novo Isioro




Ag. President Yemi Osinbajo with the daughters and other family members of elder-stateman, Maitama Sule during his condolence visit in Kano. 6th July 2017. Photo: Novo Isioro


Ag. President Yemi Osinbajo with the Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi and Gov. of Kano, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje during the condolence visit. 6th July 2017. Photo: Novo Isioro


Ag. President Yemi Osinbajo with the Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi and Gov. of Kano, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje during the condolence visit. 6th July 2017. Photo: Novo Isioro

