Keyamo, Osinbajo’s Brother, 28 Others Become Sans

BEVERLY HILLS, July 06, (THEWILL) – A former Attorney- General of Ogun State and younger brother of Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, Akinlolu Oluyinka Osinbajo, alongside rights activist, Festus Egwarewa Keyamo, were among the 30 lawyers conferred with the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

The list also included an official of the Federal Ministry of Justice, Chiezonu Igbojamuike Okpoko and Alliance for Democracy (AD) governorship candidate in Ondo State, Olusola Alex Oke.

According to the conferring authority, the Legal Practitioners' Privileges Committee (LPPC), the decision was taken at its 127th General Meeting held in Abuja as announced, on Thursday, by the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court and Secretary to the LPPC, Hadizatu Uwani Mustapha, at a press conference in Abuja.

She said the 30 SAN-designates would be conferred with the rank on September 18 adding that the figure raises the number of lawyers so far decorated with the SAN title since 1975 to 481 lawyers.

Other lawyers listed for the honour are – the Attorney General of Kwara State, Kamorudeen Adeyemi Ajibade; Director -General of the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies (NIALS), Prof Adedeji Olusegun Adekunle and former Commissioner for Education in Ogun State, John Olusegun Odubela.

Also are – Oluwatoyin Ajoke Bashorun (the only female on the list and from Lagos), Chibuike Adindu Nwokeukwu, Johnnie Nnaemeka Egwuonwu, Bert Chukwuneta Igwilo, Sylvester Emenike Elema, Wilcox Achace Abereton, Francis Forum Egele, Prof Enefiok Effiong Essien, Prof Saiq S. Shikyl, Prof Adebambo Anthony Adewopo and Nasser Abdu Dangiri.

Emeka Peter Okpoko, Sani Hussani Garun-Gabbas, Abdul Atadoga Ibrahim, Gboyega Sanni Oyewole, Joshua Yusuf Musa, Ibrahim Sani Mohammed, Ekemejero Ohwovoriole, Oyetola Oshobi, Sulaiman Usman and Kehinde Olamide Ogunwumijo completed the list of 30.