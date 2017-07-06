FORMER IMO DEPUTY GOVERNORS  CELEBRATE MADUMERE AT 53

Imo Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere mfr flanked by the former Deputy Governors of Imo State, Chief Engr. Ebere Udeagu (left) and Dr. Douglas Acholonu during the cutting of cake in celebration of Prince Madumere's Birthday after mid-day prayers in his office...

Former Deputy Governors of the State, Dr Douglas Achononu and Chief Engr. Ebere Udeagu have joined other well meaning Nigerians to congratulate the their successor, incumbent Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere as he marks his 53 rd birth day anniversary .

Imo Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere mfr flanked by the former Deputy Governors of Imo State, Chief Engr. Ebere Udeagu (left) and Dr. Douglas Acholonu during the cutting of cake in celebration of Prince Madumere's Birthday after mid-day prayers in his office...

The duo of Achononu and Udeagu who were at the Deputy Governor's Office yesterday, July 6, 2017 to celebrate with Prince Eze Madumere poured out their heart-warm commendation on the number two citizen of the State as they prayed that God will continue to lead him aright .

They commended Prince Eze Madumere on his unique qualities which according to them have earned him trust and support from all strata, even as they sued for peace in the State .

Imo Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere mfr flanked by the former Deputy Governors of Imo State, Chief Engr. Ebere Udeagu (left) and Dr. Douglas Acholonu during the cutting of cake in celebration of Prince Madumere's Birthday after mid-day prayers in his office...

Speaking for the staff, Principal Secretary to the Deputy Governor, Comrade Obinna Aharanwa eulogized Prince Madumere for his humility, candor and sense of responsibility, which he said has earned him so much regard and respect from the Imolites. He assured him of the preparedness of his staff to continue to perform optimally in their different duty schedules.

Prince Madumere who was elated by their the visit thanked the former deputy governors for making out time to celebrate with him .

He recalled that he has made it a point of duty to celebrate his birth day anniversary with prison inmates and the less privileged which he said has been running for the past 13 years .

The Deputy Governor thanked God for his mercy and faithfulness in his life and pledged to use his position and resource for the good of the society .

Imo Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere mfr flanked by the former Deputy Governors of Imo State, Chief Engr. Ebere Udeagu (left) and Dr. Douglas Acholonu during the cutting of cake in celebration of Prince Madumere's Birthday after mid-day prayers in his office...

It will be recalled that Prince Eze Madumere's 53rd birthday, last Tuesday was preceded by a thanksgiving service at chapel of praise Achii Mbeiri, Mbaitoli LGA of Imo State and Owerri Federal Prisons Owerri.

The celebration at the prisons witnessed many inmates submitted to repent of their old ways and follow the foot steps of Jesus Christ.

Uche Onwuchekwa

Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor on Media