2017 Osun West Senatorial Mandate is Not for Sale

In the last couple of weeks, one had combed the 10 local governments council areas of Osun West Senatorial zone to assess the preparedness of the electorates for the July 8th 2017 senatorial zone by-election and must admit that have been very impressed with the enthusiasm of the people to go out on election day to cast their votes for the candidate of their choice in a peaceful and orderly manner, which is very commendable.

Also, in the course of this national assignment, one had come across individuals efforts replicating what the National Orientation Agency (NOA) ought to be doing at this point in time, which is preaching peace to the people, before, during and after the elections, which deserves tremendous commendation.

However, a sad observation that one came across during this work is the attitude of our political class which continues to be a sore point in our democratic system. Some of our politicians just don't have regard for the electorates whom they have come to see as wares on the shop floor to be purchased in naira and kobo, which is an assault on human dignity and is condemnable.

One has been assailed by various tales across the senatorial zone from people about some political party(s) pattern of visiting groups of persons either as youths or artisans and doling out gifts like a cup of rice, pieces of noodles, etc and cash that translates to about N2000 per person to vote for their candidate without enunciating the party or its candidates programmes for the peace, progress and development of Osun West Senatorial zone, very unfortunate.

For sure, one knows that this information might not be far from the truth bearing in mind the unrepentant and desperate character of our political class, however, with less than 48 hours away from the election, one wants to prick the conscience of those who have been approached and swayed by the tidal waves along the line of this recurring decimal in our politics which demeans and assaults our sensibilities as a people, by asking that, is a cup of rice, pieces of noodles, N2000 or even N5000 the worth of your person and vote for a four years mandate?

Yes, its an indisputable fact that times are hard economically, but we must admit that we just didn't get to this sorry state overnight as we are all culpable either by commission or omission and this act of buying and selling of votes is one of the several routes that is responsible for our present predicament.

Thus, the time has come for us as a people no matter how hard the economic situation is for now, to learn to keep our heads high as responsible citizens by rejecting and resisting fellow human beings who don't have conscience and the fear of God in treating us as lower animals or goods just because of the economic situation which will not remain the same for ever because like they say, tough times don't last, but tough people do.

The good people of Osun West Senatorial zone must realize that the mandate to be exercised on election day is a collective one and it will be a great disservice to humanity to be a collaborator with any person(s) or party(s) that demeans our humanity by offering us money or inducements to influence our votes for a candidate of our choice come Saturday 8th July, 2017.

Our focus should be on peace, progress and development of Osun West Senatorial zone by voting for a credible, capable. tested and trusted representative who will do justice to all and refuse to be swayed by emotions, sentiments, money exchanging hands or gifts to induce voters, which is an immediate benefit that cannot extend beyond voting day.

Therefore, when they come calling on your door or at polling stations on election day with their assault on humanity, offering you money or other forms of inducements to determine how you perform your civic responsibility, stand up tall and proud to send them away in grief, by informing them that the mandate of Osun West Senatorial zone is not for sale.

This is wishing the people of Osun West Senatorial zone a peaceful, orderly, credible, free and fair election on Saturday July 8th 2017.

Osun a gbe wa o!