Court remands alleged killers of UNIOSUN student 

A Magistrate Court in Osogbo, Osun State presided over by Magistrate Adijat Oloyade has ordered that the three accused persons arrested in connection with the murder of a student of Osun State University (UNIOSUN), Timileyin Shonibare be remanded in prison custody.

The accused persons include Sakariyau AbdulRafiu, Yusuf Kareem and Ibrahim Ayuba.

Police prosecutor charged the trio to court on three-count charges of conspiracy to commit felony and murder, unlawful murder and improper interference with a dead human body.

It would be recalled that the Police had arrested and paraded the trio on Tuesday and one of them, Sakariya AbdulRafiu confessed to committing the crime while the two others pleaded innocence.

AbdulRafiu and one Yahya, now at large were said to have smashed the head of Timileyin Shonibare with pestle, killed him and burnt his severed head and palms into ashes in an attempt to use it for money ritual.

In her ruling at the court today, Magistrate Oloyade ordered the accused be remanded at Ilesa Prison Custody and adjourned the case till September 29th for hearing.