Osun West Election: PDP accuses APC of planting charms in collation centre

The Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to change the proposed venue of the collation centre for the Osun West Senatorial by-election from Baptist High School, Adeeke Iwo in view of the fact that the All Progressive Congress is using the place for its rally today.

The PDP in a statement issued by the state chairman, Hon Adagunodo said it also has incontrovertible evidence that the APC has planted fetish items and other dangerous weapons in the school ahead of the collation exercise.

" From time immemorial, campaigns in Iwo have been held at the palace square. Why the APC chose to hold its rally in Baptist High school, Adeeke, Iwo which is the proposed collation centre calls for serious concern and urgent action of security agencies and the INEC.

" It is theferore highly expedient to alert the general public about this devilish plans and call on the INEC to immediately find an alternate and safer location to be used as collation centre on Saturday.

"Failure to do this will seriously compromise the safety of our people and the integrity of the electoral process." The release reads.