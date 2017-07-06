Magu Will Be Efcc Chairman As Long As We Remain In Office – Osinbajo

SAN FRANCISCO, July 06, (THEWILL) – The Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has declared that Ibrahim Magu would remain in charge of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, as long as he remains the Acting President and President Muhammadu Buhari's mandate as President subsists.

Speaking through Governor Nasir El-Rufai at the commissioning of the Zonal office of the EFCC in Kaduna on Thursday, the Acting President averred that nobody can remove Magu from office.

“He (Magu) will remain the EFCC chairman as long as I remain the Acting President and as well as Muhammadu Buhari remains the President,” he said, despite the controversy that has trailed the eligibility of Magu, who has repeatedly being rejected by the Senate, to remain as the EFCC boss.

Osinbajo disclosed that he had discussed the issue of Magu with Buhari, maintaining that as long as he remains President, Magu would not vacate the anti-corruption seat.

His words, “We have every confidence in Magu to fight corruption to a standstill.

“He will remain the EFCC chairman as long as I remain the Acting President and as well as Muhammadu Buhari remains the President.

“It is our belief that Magu will contnue to remain a nightmare for corrupt people for years to come.”