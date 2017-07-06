Police Invites Qualified Candidates For Cadet Course

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) has invited suitably qualified candidates to participate in the selection examination into the fifth regular course of police academy (POLAC), Wudi, in Kano State.

In a statement made available to our correspondent in Asaba, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Delta State Command, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, said 18 centres across the country have been marked for the exercise for Saturday 8 July 2017.

“The selection examination into 5th regular course of Police Academy (POLAC) Wudi Kano is slated for 8/7/2017 in eighteen (18) Centres across the country as follows: POLAC, Ikeja, Jalingo, Makurdi, Jos, Benin, Calabar, Port Harcourt, Abuja, Kaduna, Minna, Lokoja, Owerri, Enugu, Sokoto, Ibadan, Maduguri and Bauchi”.

While stating that the examination would simultaneously be conducted in all centres on the same date, the statement noted “candidates are allowed to write the examination in any centre nearest to them”.

“It is therefore expected that Candidates from Delta should report at the Benin Centre. Screening of candidates will start at 6am on the scheduled date”, the statement reads.