Kano renames university after Maitma Sule

Kano State Government has renamed the Northwest University Kano to Yusuf Maitama Sule University Kano as a way to immortalise the late nationalist.

The decision has been approved by the Governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, and the State Executive Council during an extraordinary meeting of the council late Wednesday night.

The council said the action is in acknowledgement Sule’s immense contributions to the development of Kano, Arewa and Nigeria at large. The Council also approved the renaming of Dawaki Road where the residence of Late Danmasanin Kano is located to Yusuf Maitama Sule Road while the current Yusuf Maitama Sule link Road has been renamed Jafaru Dan Mallam Link Road.

The decision was reached after an extensive deliberation at the extraordinary council, and taking into account people's calls from within and outaide Kano, for the state government to honour late Danmasanin Kano since his demise. Governor Ganduje's administration is determined to honour sons and daughters of Kano who have sacrificed their lives to the development of the state.