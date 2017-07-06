Tiwa n Tiwa tasks Security Operatives to rid Osun of Ritualists

Tiwa n Tiwa L'Osun, a socio-political organisation based in the State of Osun has expressed rude shock over the news of the murder of Mr Timilehin Shonibare who had been declared missing by the Nigeria Police and the management of the Osun State University over a week ago.

In a statement personally signed by the founder and promoter of the group, Mr Kunle Rasheed Adegoke (K-Rad), the group condemned in strong terms the gruesome murder of Shonibare which it described as 'man's inhumanity to man.'

"We cannot fathom how a human being can choose to terminate the life of another all in a warped search for sudden wealth. It is nothing but man's inhumanity to man. It is in sharp contrast to the ethos of Omoluabi for which the State of Osun is renowned."

The group particularly considered as worrisome the rate at which some unscrupulous people have been perpetrating evil under the guise of being traditionalists/herbalists in the state in recent times.

While condoling with the family of the slain final year student, the group charged security agencies to be proactive in ridding the state of criminal elements whose actions have continued to cast a shadow of tension over the peaceful atmosphere the state is known for.

"The rate at which ritualists are terrorising the peace of Osogbo and Osun state in general is becoming highly alarming, disturbing and worrisome.

"Some dubious persons under the guise of being herbalists and traditionalists are taking advantage of the peaceful atmosphere in the state, to carry out their dastardly and inhuman acts, which is not only nauseating, but condemnable.

"While we specially commend the Nigeria Police and all other security agencies in the state on their tireless efforts in keeping the state secure, we urge them to be more proactive in intelligence gathering and generally double their efforts towards stemming this ugly trend."

Tiwa n Tiwa L'Osun whose slogan is 'Ko gbodo baje' (meaning, Osun must not degenerate) also called on Osun citizens to always assist the law-enforcement agencies with useful pieces of information in order to forestall the proliferation of criminals among them.

"While we condole with the family of the student on the loss of their son, we equally advise all residents to always be vigilant in this period.

"Osun is a state of Omoluabi and it is the duty of every Omoluabi in the state to assist the state government and the law enforcement agencies in their untiring efforts to rid our dear state of all criminals and their nefarious tendencies, such as the one leading to the sad death of the young Shonibare." The group charged.