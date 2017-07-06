Osogbo Affairs Foundation (OSAF) Condemns Gruesome Killing of Uniosun Student

Osogbo-born professionals, home and abroad, under the aegis of Osogbo Affairs Foundation (OSAF) have condemned the gruesome murder of Mr Timilehin Shonibare, a 400 level Microbiology student of the Osun State University (UNOSUN).

In a statement jointly signed by its Convener, Prince Hameed Oyegbade and Steering Committee Chairman, Barrister Abdulrahman Okunade, the Foundation expressed sadness about the gory massacre of the promising young man and described the incident and related occurrences in recent times as ones that call for a prompt intervention of all well-meaning persons in the society.

The group noted that Osogbo has always been known for its serenity, hospitality and peaceful co-existence among the natives and the settlers, and that the gory experience and its likes in recent times are attempts by criminal-minded persons to desecrate the peaceful soil of Osogbo.

While commending the officers and men of the Nigeria Police, Osun State Command, for the speed with which it resolved the mystery surrounding the degraded disappearance, the group assured the Nigeria Police and other security agencies of the cooperation of all professionals of Osogbo descent, home and abroad, in the fight against all forms of anti-social activities in Osogbo in particular and Osun State in general.

"We must commend the Osun Command of the Nigeria Police, particularly the Commissioner of Police, Mr Fimihan Adeoye and his lieutenants for the professionalism they deployed in the quick resolution of the mystery surrounding the disappearance of the young man over a week ago.

"As interested advocates for a peaceful and crime-free society, we wish to assure the Nigeria Police and other sister agencies of our readiness to assist in any lawful manner possible, towards ensuring that all forms of criminal tendencies are stamped out of Osogbo and Osun State in general.

"It must be emphasised that we feel seriously disturbed that Osogbo's hospitable nature is being abused by deadly felons who now strive to scare visitors, investors and settlers away from Osogbo with the most reprehensible and scary atrocities that are now becoming a monthly occurrence in the town.

"Such barbaric and maniacal acts are naturally alien to Osogbo, and all attempts to ply such trades in Osogbo shall be resisted with all means lawful", the group observed.

The Foundation also commiserated with the family and friends of the murdered student and pleaded with his aggrieved colleagues not to take laws into their own hands in their efforts to honour their murdered colleague.

"Our heartfelt condolences go to the family and friends of the murdered young man. It is our fervent prayers that they be granted the fortitude to bear the painful experience.

"We at the same time wish to sue for peace among his colleagues. They should not give in to any temptation to take to violence in the process of honouring their departed friend. The security agencies are on top of the situation and we trust that the perpetrators of the dastardly act shall be brought to justice in good time." the group advised.