Ganduje Renames Northwest University To Yusuf Maitama Sule University

The Governor of Kano State His Excellency Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR and the State Executive Council has approved the renaming of Northwest University Kano to Yusuf Maitama Sule University Kano.

The decision was unanimously agreed by the Executive Council during an extraordinary meeting of the council late last night to immortalize Late Danmasanin Kano Alhaji Dr Yusuf Maitama Sule due to his immense contributions to the development of Kano, Arewa and Nigeria at large.

The Council also approved the renaming of Dawaki Road where the residence of Late Danmasanin Kano is located to Yusuf Maitama Sule Road while the current Yusuf Maitama Sule link Road has been renamed Jafaru Dan Mallam Link Road.

The decision was reached after an extensive deliberation at the extraordinary council, and taking into account people's calls from within and outaide Kano, for the state government to honour late Danmasanin Kano since his demise.

Governor Ganduje's administration is determined to honour sons and daughters of Kano who have sacrificed their lives to the development of the state.

Salihu Tanko Yakasai

DG Media & Communications

Government House Kano

July 6th, 2017.