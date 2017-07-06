Osun West: Group asks PDP, APC to thread softly

A sociopolitical organization, "Iwo Collectives" has issued a warning to the political parties participating in the fast approaching Osun West Senatorial District Bye-election especially the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

"The attention of the leadership of our sociopolitical organization"IWO COLLECTIVES" has been drawn to the recent political brouhaha which is currently enveloping Iwoland as a result of forthcoming senatorial bye election comes Saturday 8th July.

"It is our candid understanding that our people does not deserve unrest purposely because the time to express their right to freedom choice has come.

"What we expect from the two contending political parties(APC&PDP) is to present their manifestoes and canvass for electorates endorsement of their candidate." The release signed by the group national convener, Akin Asifat-Gofment reads.

The party posited that what the people need from the parties is to give a convince ground for any voter to decide on who is his/her vote should be casted for.

According to the release, "Instead of the brilliant and lofty democratic tenet,their engagement has always been chaos and brutally scarring the good,forward looking,innocent people of Iwoland.

"It is against this anti-people occurrence, that we are stoutly standing up to warn the parties contesting for senatorial seat to thread it softy and ensure that the masses who their candidate is going to represent at upper chamber are not subjected to undue hardship as a result of their eagerness to grasp power at all costs.

"However,we want to implore our people to be law abiding and desist from any act that could be detrimental to peaceful conduct of bye election."