Fayose condemns EFCC over Governor Yari, Says; “Anti-graft agency blackmailing governors with Paris Club Refunds”

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has decried the incessant

harassment and malignment of serving governors in the country,

especially the Chairman the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and Governor

of Zamfara State, Abudulazeez Yari by the Economic and Financial

Crimes Commission (EFCC) Acting Chairman, Mr Ibrahim Magu, saying;

“the EFCC is obviously blackmailing State Governors on the Paris Club

refunds.”

Governor Fayose, who said that Governor Yari, as the leader of all the

State Governors in Nigeria deserved some level of respect from Magu

and his gangs in the EFCC, added that “Rushing to court to seek

forfeiture of properties on which no one had been convicted and

maligning the NGF chairman is to say the least, irresponsible.”

In a release issued in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday by his Special Assistant

on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, the governor

described the onslaught on Governor Yari as a direct attack on all the

governors of the 36 States of Nigeria, calling on all the governors

to rise and protect the NGF.”

He pointed out that the Paris Club refunds was occasioned by the

Federal Government’s illegal conversion of funds belonging to the

States and Local Governments, adding that it was absurd that the

Federal Government, which illegally used money belonging to the States

and Local Governments for its own purpose was the one giving

conditions as to how the refund must be spent.

“It is like a man stealing your money and now coming back to give you

conditions to refund the money he stole and also telling you how to

spend the money,” he said.

The governor said it was the height of rascality for the EFCC to keep

feeding the public with falsehood and maligning the hard-earned

integrity of Nigerians, especially former and serving governors.

“This persistent media trial is the reason EFCC has lost most of the

high-profile corruption cases at the law courts.

“For instance, EFCC was the one that investigated and it was the one

that went to court to file ex-parte application, seeking interim

forfeiture of N500m and $500,000 it claimed was looted from the Paris

Club refunds. No defence from any of the accused.

“Yet, Governor Yari is already being presented to the public as a

thief by the EFCC. This irresponsibility must stop because these

attacks on the person of NGF chairman by Magu and by extension the

entire governors in Nigeria must stop,” he said.