GOV OBIANO MOURNS ALHAJI MAITAMA SULE

His Excellency Governor Willie Obiano is saddened by the news of the passing away of Alhaji Maitama Sule,Dan Masanmi Kano.

It is indeed a big loss to Nigeria and the vacuum created will be difficult to fill. Being an elder and at the age of 87,Nigeria has been a long standing beneficiary of Dan Masanmi's unmistaken eloquence on the issues of national importance and he truly achieved being a beacon across generations of nationalists and leaders of thought in our country through his unstinting frankness.

‎

Across our history, Dan Masanmi has spoken for Kano, Nigeria and Africa. Dan Masanmi has stood up against the forces of apartheid, the injustice at home and he always refused to engage in double talk.

We salute his long years of service steeped in humility and graciousness. His wise counsel will be sorely missed.

On behalf of his family, the Government and people of Anambra,Governor Obiano commiserates with H.E. the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, the Nigerian people, and the Governor and people of Kano state on this sad event. God will comfort Nigeria.

SIGNED

Ogbuefi Tony Nnachetta

Hon. Commissioner for Information and Strategy

Anambra State