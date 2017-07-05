Aregbesola mourns dead UNIOSUN stnudet

The Government of Osun State under the leadership of Mr. Rauf Aregbesola has mourned the unfortunate death of Oluwafemi Soonibare Timileyin, a 400 level student of Osun State University, (UNIOSUN).

The Government commiserated with the family and friends of the deceased and with the students of UNIOSUN in general.

This is according to a release issued by the State Commissioner for Information and Strategies, Mr Adelani Baderinwa.

While condemning the wicked manner in which Timileyin was killed, Aregbesola decried the degeneration of values where people want to get rich by all means.

"We condemn in strong terms the wicked and conscience less manner in which the death of Timileyin was perpetrated. It is most callous, painful and disheartening that fellow humans could plan and execute the elimination of another for self aggrandisement.

"We note with sadness that it is one of the unfortunate degeneration of values in our society whereby people wants to be rich without work.

"Government feels the pain of Timilehin's death the more in view of the fact that it came when UNIOSUN is celebrating its wining the world by the spectacular performance of one of its own in far away Ukraine.

"Government takes solace in the fact that the security agencies have gotten hold of some of those who committed the heinous crime. It is the determination of government to collaborate effectively with the security agents to see to it that the offenders are adequately punished." The release reads.

The State Government also appealed to the populace and students in particular to keep calm and mourn the deceased peacefully.