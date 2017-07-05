Chief Richard Akinjide loses daughter in-law in London

Though Omonike Akinjide lived fully, serving God and humanity, the beautiful wife of Abayomi, eldest son of legal luminary and former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Chief Richard Akinjide (SAN), was not prepared for death.

Neither were those who were acquainted with her during her earthly trajectory. Omonike died May 28th after a brief illness. She was 48. She left behind her distraught husband and three devastated kids. Her burial rites began with a Christian wake keep at St. Luke’s Church in London. On Friday, June 30th, a funeral service was held at the Holy Trinity Brompton, while interment followed at Hendon Cemetery on Holders Hill Road.

A well-attended reception in her honour was later held at Henson Hotel, Pembroke Suite, Ashkey Lane also in London. Yomi was beside himself with grief. Several times, he stared into space perhaps wishing Omonike to surface from the cumulous clouds. But she never did. Born by a Polish mother to a Nigerian academic, late Professor Ifedayo Oladapo who died March 2010, Omonike was an energy lawyer in the firm of Aluko & Oyebode. She was the founder of Christiana Foundation, established in her grandmother’s honour to make a change in the education of the Nigerian child.