Tension as UNIOSUN students protest murder of colleague

There is palpable tension in Osogbo, the capital of Osun State as the students of Osun State University (UNIOSUN) took to the streets in their thousand to protest the gruesome murder of one of their colleagues, Oluwafemi Soonibare.

Soonibare who was initially declared missing on the 26th of June was later found headless on Tuesday beside a mosque.

The students had gone on rampage and burnt the mosque and some houses beside it down on Tuesday evening.

However early this morning, the students continued their rampage and took it to the streets.

Dressed in black, the obviously angry students marched from their school campus at Oke Baale, to the palace of the Ataoja of Osogbo, through to the popular Olaiya junction where a bonfire was made.

The demonstration continued to the State Secretariat with the students making bonfires along the road and back to Olaiya junction.

The students who came out in thousands were seen destroying every thing they came across, chasing people with sticks and iron materials.

People along this road were seen running for their dear lives and traders seen quickly closing their shops.

As the demonstration gets more violent, the police in their large number came out too and were ready to shoot anybody.

Some students were eventually arrested and taken to the station. All the major roads in the State capital have been blocked now and there is significant amount of tension in the air.