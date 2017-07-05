Federal Govt must call off its bluff

Writing in the Vanguard newspaper edition of 3 November 2015, Rotimi Ogundana observed that if for any reason Biafra must come alive, majority of the people in the South East would need to decide about it in a referendum or a plebiscite. He was practically saying that the Nigerian authorities should give Nigerians from the South East an opportunity to have a say in how their destiny as a people is determined. Mr Ogundana argued that Nigerians from the South East have continued to vote for “others” since the end of the civil war and deserve to be voted for to clinch the Presidency in 2023. According to him, 45 years after the end of the civil war led by Ojukwu, the South East has not “grabbed” the highest position in the land and it is only fair that they be given the chance, come 2023, or Nigeria should let them go in peace.

Much as I think that Mr. Ogundana had a point, I do not subscribe to the fact that “grabbing” the highest position in the land at any time is what the Igbo need. No one needs to grab anything.

On the contrary, I have repeatedly said it, even as the Deputy Commanding Officer of the Anti-stragglers Squadron of the 14 Division of the Biafran Army and a journalist of 40 years standing, that the position of the Igbo in the entire Nigerian experiment is uncomplicated and very easy to understand. Nigeria has a constitution. That constitution clearly stipulates who can and who cannot be called a Nigerian. The Nigerian passport which is the document that authenticates a Nigerian’s nationality does not specify that a Nigerian has to be Hausa, Igbo or Yoruba in its context. That simply means that Nigerian

nationalism does not recognise ethnicity. And essentially, it is the overt or covert attempt to doctor the spirit of this document that the Igbo are vehemently against, and for which they have now become continuously vilified by the Nigerian authorities who should know better.

Every true Igbo knows that agitating for Biafra does not necessarily mean that the Igbo are hell-bent on breaking up Nigeria. Leaders of both Ohaneze and the IPOB know this very well. And if the truth must be told, the Igbo also know that the Federal Government will definitely keep up its stiff neck about restructuring Nigeria unless an overwhelming pressure is put on it by stakeholders. And the threat to break up is one such major pressure point. It is a political weapon, a political move that is calculated to bring the Federal Government on its knees to obey the dictates of the people who elected it into public office. And that is as it should be in a democracy. There is no gun, no knife, no arrow – only the people’s franchise.

That aside, most Nigerians believe that they will be happier living side by side as Nigerian citizens, working together and enjoying one another’s company despite their ethnic differences. If for no other reason, at-least there is the desire to shame those superpowers who predicted that Nigeria would break up after the first 100 years of its amalgamation. As the most populous, most endowed African nation, a leader and the gateway to African economy, Nigerians decide. And both the leaders of Ohaneze and IPOB know this very well.

They know that although the Igbo are the ones now being castigated for agitating for the actualization of Biafra, the Igbo are also the ones for whom the unity of Nigeria means quite a lot. Since the amalgamation of 1914, the Igbo are the ones who have made the most enormous sacrifices to keep Nigeria united. They are the ones who have invested their money and skills in the development of Nigerian villages, towns and cities other than their own. No one can justifiably doubt these facts. So, for them, being truly Nigerian means that ethnicism must not be part of the national dictionary much in the same way as it is not recognised by the Nigerian passport. It means that any Nigerian child born in any part of Nigeria has legitimacy of citizenship of his or her place of birth. It means that any citizen of Nigeria can live, work and help develop any village, town or city in Nigeria where he feels comfortable to live in, without being constantly harassed and reminded by those who claim to own the land that he is a foreigner in his own country.

And if we can for once be honest to ourselves, the question is: is it possible? The answer is a resounding yes. But firstly, the current laws put in place to enforce nationalism in Nigeria are very weak. Added to that, only lip service is paid to their implementation. So, unless stringent laws are put in place and ardently enforced to ensure that Nigerians of whatever extract are made to feel

at home in any village, town or city of Nigeria they choose to live in, this vexatious question of United States of Nigeria can never be fully resolved.

To adapt that resolution to our local situation, we must take a critical look at the behavioural pattern of societies which elucidates the fact that the language of a people is the bedrock of their tradition and culture. People will embrace and integrate even a stranger who speaks their language more easily than their own kith and kin who does not. So, one way to get the national bridge solidly built is to introduce the compulsory study of the three main Nigerian languages, Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba into the national school curriculum. In such a way, every Nigerian child learns in school to speak those three languages as a stepping stone towards total integration and enhancement of Nigerian nationalism.

To make Nigerian nationalism real we need to plan for it. The National Assembly needs to work harder. Building up a nation is not a day’s affair. As they say: Rome was not built in a day. Nigeria cannot be built in a day either. But we need to start somewhere. The National Assembly needs to make laws which will make the study of Nigeria’s three main languages compulsory in all Nigerian schools. In a generation, hopefully, we should be getting results.

Of course we know that, so far, Nigerian legislators have criminally refused to do this because ethnic politics pays them better. But Nigerians are no fools. They know that their “representatives” have all along endorsed the ethnic sentiments that underline Nigerian nationalism in its present context because that is how they are paid fat. The question now is: can they even muzzle the political will to lay the foundation of a united, strong and viable Nigeria that can command the respect of Africa and the world?

No one is pretending that this is going to be easy. We know that the northern oligarchy is economically gaining much from the oil wells in the south. That is why they sit on any attempt to call for a plebiscite so that Nigerians will decide how they want to live in harmony. Most Igbo know that even then, what they need is not a breakaway. Nwodo and Kanu know this very well. And they also know that the Nigerian authorities will not easily concede to hold either a plebiscite or a referendum to enable Nigerians determine how they want to live together unless they immensely pressurise the federal government, like some sections of the populace threatening to break up.

What I think is that the leadership of Ohaneze and IPOB should allow every Igbo to know that this is all politics. The Igbo should know that they are only asking for a fairer deal, and that such fairness will not easily come from the feudal lords in the North because they have held on to power in Nigeria for so long and because the taste of power is never relinquished without a fight.

When I look back at the events of the past few days, I am minded to say that Kanu clearly acted on impulse following the success of his stay-home order on 30 May when he announced the boycott of the Anambra gubernatorial election. As I said earlier, many people stayed home more for fear that their shops could be attacked and looted by hoodlums if they were opened on that day.

The success of the venture fortified Kanu to order that there would be no elections in Anambra in November. That was also aimed at pressurising the Federal government to call for a referendum so that Nigerians can decide for themselves how they want to live together. The main problem was that Kanu’s order was ill timed and probably not widely consultative. Apart from being too close, the November election had to do with only Anambra State. So, even if the Igbo boycotted the elections, it would make absolutely no impact on the status quo. Only Anambra would have lost. Only Anambra would have suffered. Without a Governor what work can be carried out in the state? And that was probably why the President-General of Ohaneze spoke to members the State Assembly, countermanding Nnamdi’s boycott order.

Obviously, boycotting elections would be a strong pressure point for the Federal government to cave into the demands of protesters who are agitating for a restructuring of the country. But that should be left for 2019. If by then the Federal Government is still sitting on its idea of not restructuring the country, any boycott of elections in the East would make meaning because no President can emerge in Nigeria without 25% win across six states. Can the leadership of Ohaneze and IPOB please focus on that agenda? Trust the Federal Government or not, and believe this writer or not, at some point, Federal Government must call off its bluff.

· Sir Asinugo is a London-based journalist and publisher of Imo State Business Link Magazine