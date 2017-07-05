Group Commences Buhari / Osinbajo Second Term Campaign.....

A political pressure group, has called on Nigerians to support the President Buhari and Osinbajo led administration secure a second term bid to enable it consolidate the huge achievements it has so far recorded within its past two years in office.

The group, Niger Delta Forum For Buhari / Osinbajo for second term in office made the call in a statement it released Tuesday in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

National Chairman of the forum, Chief Okeh Emokiniovo Taiwo, described the present administration as a rescue mission to save the nation from past administration who looted the nation blind.

"We thank God for giving us Buhari and Osinbajo - led government because, we wonder what could have become of the nation by now considering the shameless looting. The implication is the present recession era facing us all", he said

National Chairman of the group said Buhari / Osinbajo led government has extricated the nation from the powerful grip of shameless political leaders who derived joy in looting without any recourse.

"Our desire to campaign for the re-election of the duo is to deeping the success it has recorded so far", it said.

The group mention fight against corruption, strong master plan for agricultural development, improved foreign image, uncompromising stance on national unity amongst numerous others, as areas the government has done remarkably well.

The group expressed gratitude to God for huge improvement in Buhari's health condition and called on Nigerians to support this administration succeed and to also vote it for a second term in office.