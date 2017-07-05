Police nab killers of 400L UNIOSUN Student

The Osun State Police Command has paraded the killers of the 400level student of Osun State University (UNIOSUN), Oluwafemi Soonibare Timileyin who was declared missing last week.

Sakariyau Abdulrafiu (19), Ibrahim Ayuba (24) and Yusuf Aliu (18), confessed to killing Timileyin with a pestle and got his remains dismembered and subsequently roasted, with the aim of using the parts for money rituals.

Sakariyau claimed to be an apprentice learning charms and voodoo and connived with the other two for money rituals.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr Olafimihan Adeoye, while parading the suspects said the trio were herbalists, and had conspired with one other person presently at large to commit the crime on June 26, at about 7:30pm, around Oke-baale, Osogbo, the State capital.

According to Adeoye, the body of the victim was dismembered after killing him, as his head and the two wrists were cut off and his remains was dumped in the bush.

He said the case of a missing person was reported to the police by friends of the deceased, on June 27 at 7:45pm and that the information provided by the victim’s friends led to the arrest of the suspects.

He added that the head and wrists of the slain student have already been roasted in a local pot, and subsequently recovered from the culprits, together with his remains, which has been deposited at the mortuary for autopsy.

The CP explained that investigations were ongoing to get more facts.

He promised that the culprits would be accordingly prosecuted in line with the dictates of the law.